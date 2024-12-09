Blazar Apex 50mm T1.8 World’s First Anamorphic Lens with Full Autofocus

For filmmakers, the allure of anamorphic lenses is undeniable—their ability to create that wide, cinematic look with dreamy bokeh and dramatic flares can elevate any project. But let’s be honest: the manual focus and technical hurdles that often come with an anamorphic lens can feel like a barrier, especially if you’re juggling tight schedules or working solo. If you’ve ever found yourself fumbling with focus rings or wishing for an easier way to achieve that signature anamorphic aesthetic. An innovative solution has arrived, and it’s about to make your creative process a whole lot smoother.

The Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8, the world’s first anamorphic lens with full autofocus. This new lens is designed to take the guesswork out of capturing cinematic visuals, offering the same stunning effects you love, but without the usual hassle. Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker or just starting to explore anamorphic storytelling, this lens promises to simplify your workflow while delivering professional-grade results. Designed specifically for APS-C and Super 35 cameras, the lens combines innovative features, robust construction, and an accessible price point, making it an appealing choice for both experienced professionals and aspiring filmmakers.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 is the first anamorphic lens with full autofocus, simplifying filmmaking and delivering precise performance for APS-C and Super 35 cameras.

It offers a 1.33x squeeze ratio for cinematic visuals, including wide frames, oval bokeh, and neutral horizontal light flares for a professional aesthetic.

Built with an all-metal, weather-sealed body, it features a de-clicked aperture ring, manual/auto focus switch, and robust durability, though slightly front-heavy on smaller cameras.

Compatible with Sony E-mount (and soon other systems), it excels in low-light conditions with minimal focus breathing, though post-production desqueeze is required for proper aspect ratios.

Priced at $799, it combines affordability and innovation, making it an accessible entry point into anamorphic filmmaking, with future focal lengths planned for release.

Transforming Anamorphic Lenses with Autofocus

The defining feature of the Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 is its fully integrated autofocus system, which sets it apart from traditional anamorphic lenses. Historically, anamorphic lenses have relied on manual focus or external autofocus adapters, often requiring additional effort and expertise. This lens eliminates those barriers by offering seamless autofocus functionality optimized for modern mirrorless cameras.

The autofocus system is engineered for precision, delivering consistent and reliable performance even in challenging shooting conditions. Its 1.33x squeeze ratio plays a critical role in enhancing autofocus accuracy, making sure sharp and detailed results across a variety of scenarios. Whether capturing fast-moving subjects or intricate compositions, this lens provides filmmakers with a tool that balances convenience and professional-grade performance.

Signature Anamorphic Cinematic Aesthetics

The Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 is designed to deliver the hallmark characteristics of anamorphic cinematography, offering a distinctive visual style that improves storytelling. The 1.33x squeeze ratio captures wide, high-resolution frames, creating the expansive, cinematic look associated with professional filmmaking. This aspect ratio not only enhances the visual impact of your footage but also provides greater flexibility in post-production.

Key aesthetic features include oval-shaped bokeh, which adds depth and a unique artistic quality to your shots. Additionally, the lens produces horizontal light flares that are neutral in tone, reflecting the color of the light source. These flares contribute to the iconic anamorphic aesthetic while maintaining a natural and versatile appearance. Together, these elements make the lens an excellent choice for filmmakers seeking to create visually compelling narratives.

World’s First Anamorphic Lens with Full Autofocus

Durable Design for Professional Use

Built with durability in mind, the Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 features an all-metal body that can withstand the demands of professional filmmaking. Its sleek black, silver, and orange finish combines modern aesthetics with rugged construction, making sure the lens is both visually appealing and highly functional.

Notable design features include:

A de-clicked aperture ring, allowing for smooth transitions between T1.8 and T16, ideal for precise exposure adjustments.

A manual/auto focus switch, providing flexibility to adapt to different shooting styles and preferences.

Weather sealing, making sure reliable performance in diverse environments, from studio settings to outdoor locations.

Weighing 720 grams, the lens is slightly front-heavy, particularly when paired with smaller cameras. However, it remains manageable for handheld shooting and can be easily balanced with additional rigging or stabilization equipment.

Versatility Across Camera Systems

The Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 is currently available for Sony E-mount cameras, with plans to expand compatibility to Nikon Z, Fuji X, L-mount, and Canon RF systems in the near future. While optimized for APS-C and Super 35 sensors, the lens can also be used on full-frame cameras in crop mode to avoid vignetting. This adaptability makes it a practical choice for filmmakers working across multiple platforms, making sure long-term usability as camera systems evolve.

Specifications :

Aperture: T1.8 to T22

Focus Mode: AF/MF

Lens Mount: E

Squeeze Factor: 1.33X

Close Focus: 0.65m / 2.13ft

Focus Rotation: 180°

Aperture Rotation: 73.5°

Weight: 1.58lbs / 717g

IRIS Blades: 16

Front Diameter: 80mm

Filter Thread: 77mm X 0.75

Sensor Coverage: S35 / APS-C

Length:116mm

Lens Flare: Natural

Exceptional Low-Light Performance

With a maximum aperture of T1.8, the Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 excels in low-light conditions, maintaining sharp image quality and dependable autofocus performance. This capability is particularly valuable for filmmakers working in dimly lit environments or capturing night scenes. The lens also minimizes focus breathing, making sure consistent framing during focus pulls—a critical feature for achieving professional-grade results.

While some minor barrel distortion and chromatic aberration are present, these imperfections are subtle and can even enhance the character of your footage when used creatively. The lens strikes a balance between technical precision and artistic flexibility, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of projects.

Post-Production Workflow and Considerations

As with all anamorphic lenses, using the Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 requires post-production desqueeze to achieve the correct aspect ratio. This step is standard in anamorphic workflows but adds a layer of complexity that filmmakers should be prepared to manage. Additionally, some cameras lack built-in desqueeze preview options, which can make framing more challenging during shooting.

The de-clicked aperture ring, while offering smooth and precise adjustments, can be inadvertently shifted during operation, requiring careful handling. These considerations highlight the importance of understanding the lens’s unique features and integrating them effectively into your workflow.

Innovation Meets Accessibility

Priced at $799 or £719, the Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 offers an affordable entry point into the anamorphic lens market. Its autofocus capability, a rarity at this price level, significantly lowers the barrier to entry for filmmakers seeking to achieve cinematic visuals. This combination of innovation, affordability, and ease of use makes the lens a compelling option for a diverse range of users, from independent creators to seasoned professionals.

The Future of Autofocus Anamorphic Lenses

The Blazar Apex 50mm T/1.8 represents the beginning of a new era in anamorphic lens technology. A 35mm version is already planned for release in 2025, with the potential for additional focal lengths and features in the future. This progression signals a shift toward more accessible and user-friendly anamorphic lenses, expanding creative possibilities for filmmakers and redefining the standards of cinematic storytelling.

