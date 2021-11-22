SIRUI 50mm T2.9 1.6x full-frame anamorphic camera lens from $1,249

Photographers looking for a full frame anamorphic camera lens may be interested in the SIRUI 50mm T2.9 1.6x lens now available to back via Indiegogo. The project has already raised over $1.3 million thanks to over 1,200 backers, with still 4 days remaining on the campaign. The SIRUI 50mm has been designed to provide an affordable full frame lens offering photographers a wider aspect ratio of 1.6x for a more immersive creative experience.

“The SIRUI 50mm T2.9 1.6x full-frame anamorphic is a true cinema lens that is considerably smaller and lighter than other full-frame anamorphic options, perfectly complementing the smaller bodies of many modern cameras. Even so, it features smooth gears, 1/4 20 threaded anti-rotation mount, and an all-metal construction that is built for professional work.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1249 or £929 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“SIRUI has long been dedicated to bringing to the market compact yet high-quality anamorphic lenses without having its user’s wallet suffer. So far it has offered two types of lenses for different users. They are optional 1.33x anamorphic lenses for shutterbugs and MARS 1.33x anamorphic lenses set for professional videographers. All four lenses invariably became huge hits when launched on indiegogo, together they earned SIRUI more than 5.8 million dollars.”

If the SIRUI 50mm campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the SIRUI 50mm anamorphic camera lens project play the promotional video below.

“Seeing the increasing demand for affordable high-quality full-frame anamorphic, SIRUI responds to the market with its 50mm T2.9 1.6x full-frame anamorphic lens. 1.6x squeeze, two optional aspect ratios (2.4:1 and 2.8:1) and support 8K resolution are going to reinvent your perception of cinematic storytelling. This model comes in native mount for RF, L, E, Z mount camera systems, compatible with such full-frame cameras as Panasonic S1H, S5, RED Komodo, Canon R5, R6, C70, Sony FX3, Nikon Z6, Z7.”

“Whether to shoot grand scenes or tight shots, the images you get with this lens will be of superior quality, high resolution, and good sharpness. Being a full-frame lens means it can shoot wider than its APS-C equivalents, leaving you plenty of room for pan-and-scan or punching in the post. Unlike its APS-C equivalents, this lens boasts a higher 1.6x squeeze, which means it can include in the frame more vivid details by squeezing the image down 1.6x horizontally onto the sensor.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the anamorphic camera lens

Source : Indiegogo

