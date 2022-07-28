Transcontinenta have this week unveiled its new Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD camera lens Model A067, providing a new lens for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras. The “Tamron lens creates an entirely new category for high-performance ultra-telephoto mirrorless zoom lenses” explains the press release. Features include an 8x zoom ratio and a length of just 18.3cm and a weight of one 1.1kg. High image quality is apparently delivered across the entire 50-400mm focal range through the effective arrangement of special lens elements.

Because the Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD camera lens provides up to one-half life-size magnification during close focus, photographers can enjoy half-macro photography thanks to the camera lenses excellent close-up shooting capabilities it also benefit from its huge zoom in one camera lens. The filter size is 67 mm and the MOD (Minimum Object Distance) is 25cm at the 50mm end of the lens. The new Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067), will be available in the UK and Ireland sometime during fall 2022 although no pricing has been announced as yet.

“Equipped with Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism that offers excellent quietness and responsiveness, plus Tamron’s proprietary image stabilization mechanism VC (Vibration Compensation), the lens delivers versatile capability for all shooting scenarios”

Tamron 50-400mm camera lens features :

– Expansive 8x zoom ratio starts at 50mm and extends to 400mm ultra-telephoto with a single lens

– Unfaltering high image quality across the entire zoom range

– VXD produces high-speed and high-precision AF

– Equipped with Tamron’s proprietary VC image stabilization

– Enhanced operational and versatile features

Connector Port for the Tamron Lens Utility

New ‘Focus Limiter’ function added to the Tamron Lens Utility

Rapid zooming (zoom ring rotation arc is just 75°)

Optional tripod mount (Arca-Swiss compatible)

– Super-compact with a length of only 18.3cm and a weight of 1.155g

– Half-macro photography with magnification ratio of 1:2 at the 50mm setting

– New design with improved texture and scratch resistance

– 67mm filter size, same as most other Tamron lenses for mirrorless cameras

– User-friendly features such as: Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating, Zoom Lock switch, etc.

– Compatibility with many camera-specific features and functions, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF

“The lens also features ergonomic features that support comfortable shooting, such as the adoption of a new lens design with improved texture and operability, and a Connector Port for the dedicated Tamron Lens UtilityTM originally and uniquely developed by Tamron. In addition, for this Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD, Tamron Lens Utility newly offers a ‘Focus Limiter’ function.

An optional Arca-Swiss compatible accessory tripod mount is available for convenience when using a tripod. All in all, the Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD is a highly portable, versatile zoom lens that ensures users never miss a shooting opportunity, from the 50mm standard focal length up to the 400mm ultra-telephoto. This is a breakthrough product that creates an entirely new category of ultra-telephoto-mirrorless zoom lenses, another first for Tamron.”

Source : Transcontinenta

