Nikon Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f2.8 macro camera lense

As well as announcing their new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8, NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lenses and Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S, Nikon has also released the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8. The NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 is a compact and lightweight micro lens that can be employed for a wide variety of scenes, from macro photography where the subject is portrayed largely, to shooting snapshots.

The NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S, also announced today, are the first NIKKOR Z micro lenses. With a minimum focus distance of 0.16 m and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1.0, users can position the lens close to the subject, utilizing the bokeh that is a characteristic of micro lenses to create images with enhanced three-dimensionality, while also realistically rendering the finest textures. Users are also able to enjoy the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 as a standard prime lens for shooting scenes that utilize its 50 mm focal length if desired.

“The NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 is ideal for photographers looking to explore new forms of photographic expression by employing a micro lens. It supports macro photography of plants and flowers utilizing bokeh, as well as facilitating the distinctive capture of various subjects in daily life, with snapshots and still-life photography that take advantage of the standard 50 mm focal length. Nikon will continue to pursue new dimensions in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of further expanding the possibilities for imaging expression.”

Suited for a wide variety of scenes, utilizing the minimum focus distance of 0.16 m, maximum reproduction ratio of 1.0, and standard focal length of 50 mm.

The superior optical performance of the Z mount system enables sharp rendering to the edges of the frame.

Balances high resolution from close to far focal distances and beautiful bokeh achieved with the suppression of color bleed and fringing.

achieved with the suppression of color bleed and fringing. Ghost and flare are effectively reduced with the increased design flexibility of the Z mount system.

Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) and a front focusing system, as well as efficient positioning of lens elements, have enabled a total length shorter by 26% and weight lighter by 39% than the existing F mount model.

Equipped with a control ring to which functions such as aperture or exposure compensation can be assigned.

Adoption of a new design that features a new NIKKOR emblem and high-quality body texture. Further, display of the reproduction ratio and focus distance information is supported, for confirmation of information at a glance.

Equipped with a focus limiter function that reduces focusing time during close-up shooting by limiting the focus range.

Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance*2. A fluorine coat is adopted for superior anti-fouling performance.

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals