Ultra-Wide 11-20mm Canon RF APS-C Tamron Camera Lens €770

Tamron has unveiled its first lens specifically designed for Canon RF-mount cameras: the 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD. This lens is tailored for APS-C mirrorless cameras with RF-S mounts, offering a combination of an ultra-wide-angle zoom range, a constant F2.8 aperture, and a lightweight, compact design. It is engineered to cater to the needs of photographers and videographers seeking high performance and versatility in a portable package. With this release, Tamron expands its reach into the Canon RF ecosystem, providing users with a new option for creative expression.

11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD Key Features

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Tamron has launched its first Canon RF-mount lens, the 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD, designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras with RF-S mounts, offering an ultra-wide zoom range and constant F2.8 aperture.

The lens features a compact and lightweight design, weighing just 340 grams and measuring 84.2mm, making it highly portable and ideal for on-the-go photographers and videographers.

Advanced optical elements, including GM, XLD, and LD components, along with BBAR-G2 coating, ensure sharpness, clarity, and reduced ghosting and flare for high-quality images.

It excels in close-up photography with a Minimum Object Distance (MOD) of 0.15m at 11mm and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4, enabling creative wide-angle macro shots.

The lens offers fast, silent autofocus via the RXD motor, durability with moisture-resistant construction, and a fluorine coating, making it suitable for diverse shooting conditions and applications.

The 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD lens delivers a range of features that make it a compelling choice for both professionals and enthusiasts. Its design emphasizes portability, optical quality, and functionality, making it suitable for a variety of photographic and video applications.

Ultra-wide-angle zoom range with an 11-20mm focal length (17.6-32mm equivalent on APS-C sensors).

Constant F2.8 aperture for consistent brightness and enhanced low-light performance.

Lightweight and compact design, weighing just 340 grams.

Advanced optical elements for sharpness and minimal distortion.

Close-up capabilities with a minimum object distance of 0.15m at 11mm.

Fast and silent autofocus powered by Tamron’s RXD motor.

Durable construction with moisture resistance and fluorine coating.

Wide-Angle Versatility and Bright Aperture

The 11-20mm focal length provides an ultra-wide field of view, making it ideal for capturing expansive landscapes, intricate architectural details, and group portraits. On APS-C cameras, this range translates to a 17.6-32mm equivalent, offering flexibility for various shooting scenarios. The constant F2.8 aperture ensures consistent brightness across the zoom range, which is particularly beneficial in low-light conditions. This feature also allows photographers to achieve creative depth-of-field effects, such as isolating subjects against softly blurred backgrounds.

Compact Design for Mobility

Weighing only 340 grams and measuring 84.2mm in length, the lens is designed with portability in mind. Its compact size pairs seamlessly with APS-C mirrorless cameras, creating a balanced and ergonomic setup. This makes it an excellent choice for photographers and videographers who frequently shoot on location or require a lightweight kit for travel. Despite its small form factor, the lens does not compromise on performance, offering a robust feature set in a highly portable design.

Optical Excellence

Tamron has incorporated advanced optical technologies to ensure high image quality. The lens construction consists of 12 elements in 10 groups, including specialized components such as GM (Glass Molded Aspherical), XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion), and LD (Low Dispersion) elements. These elements work together to minimize chromatic aberrations, distortions, and other optical imperfections, delivering sharp and detailed images across the frame.

To further enhance image quality, the lens features BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) coating, which reduces ghosting and flare. This is particularly useful in challenging lighting conditions, such as shooting against strong backlight, making sure vibrant and clean results. These optical advancements make the lens a reliable tool for capturing high-resolution stills and video.

Close-Up Capabilities

The lens excels in close-up photography, offering a Minimum Object Distance (MOD) of just 0.15m at the 11mm focal length. This allows photographers to capture subjects at close range while maintaining a wide-angle perspective, resulting in unique and dramatic compositions. With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4, the lens is well-suited for wide-angle macro photography, allowing users to highlight intricate details in their subjects. This versatility opens up creative opportunities for both still photography and video production.

Specifications :

– Focal Length and Aperture:

– Ultra-wide-angle zoom range of 11-20mm (17.6-32mm equivalent on APS-C).

– Constant F2.8 aperture for low-light performance and shallow depth of field.

– Compact and Lightweight Design:

– Measures 84.2mm in length and weighs 340 grams.

– Designed for portability and balance with APS-C mirrorless cameras.

– Optical Performance:

– 12 elements in 10 groups, including GM, XLD, and LD elements for high resolution and reduced aberrations.

– BBAR-G2 coating minimizes ghosting and flare, ensuring clarity in backlit conditions.

– Close-Up Capabilities:

– Minimum Object Distance (MOD) of 0.15m at 11mm.

– Maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 for wide-angle macro photography.

– Autofocus System:

– RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) motor for fast, precise, and quiet autofocus.

– Suitable for both still photography and video.

– Durability and Practicality:

– Moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating for outdoor use.

– AF/MF switch and firmware update capability via Tamron Lens Utility software.

– Applications:

– Ideal for landscapes, architecture, real estate, group portraits, and everyday snapshots.

– Supports creative perspectives and bokeh effects.

– Price and Availability:

– Available mid-December in the UK and Ireland for £649.99 / €769.99 (including VAT).

Fast and Silent Autofocus

The RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) motor powers the lens’s autofocus system, delivering fast, precise, and quiet performance. This makes it suitable for a variety of applications, including still photography and video. The silent operation of the RXD motor is particularly advantageous for videographers, as it ensures smooth and noise-free focusing during recording. Additionally, the autofocus system provides reliable subject tracking, making it a dependable choice for dynamic and fast-paced shooting scenarios.

Durability for Outdoor Use

Tamron has designed the lens with durability in mind, incorporating features that enhance its reliability in various environmental conditions. The lens includes moisture-resistant construction, which protects it from dust and water, making it suitable for outdoor use. The front element is coated with fluorine, which repels water, oil, and fingerprints, making sure easy maintenance and consistent performance. An AF/MF switch allows users to quickly toggle between autofocus and manual focus modes, providing additional flexibility. The lens also supports firmware updates via Tamron Lens Utility software, making sure compatibility with future camera systems and features.

Creative Applications

The 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD lens is a versatile tool that caters to a wide range of photographic styles and genres. Its ultra-wide field of view makes it particularly well-suited for landscape photography, allowing users to capture sweeping vistas with ease. The lens is also ideal for architectural photography and real estate work, where its ability to minimize distortion ensures accurate representation of structures and interiors. For group portraits, the wide-angle perspective accommodates multiple subjects within the frame.

The constant F2.8 aperture enhances its utility in low-light conditions and enables creative bokeh effects, adding depth and dimension to images. Videographers will appreciate the lens’s silent autofocus and smooth operation, which contribute to professional-quality video production. Its lightweight design ensures comfort during extended shooting sessions, making it a practical choice for both casual and professional use.

Pricing and Availability

The lens is scheduled for release in mid-December in the UK and Ireland, with a retail price of £649.99 / €769.99 (including VAT). Its combination of advanced features, compact design, and competitive pricing positions it as an attractive option for APS-C mirrorless camera users. By offering a high-performance lens at a reasonable price point, Tamron aims to appeal to a broad audience of photographers and videographers.

The launch of the 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD lens marks a significant step for Tamron as it enters the Canon RF-mount ecosystem. With its blend of portability, optical performance, and versatility, the lens provides a valuable addition to the growing range of RF-mount lenses. Whether capturing expansive landscapes, intricate architectural details, or dynamic video scenes, this lens offers a reliable and creative solution for a wide range of visual storytelling needs. Uncover more insights about Ultra-wide zoom lenses in previous articles we have written.



