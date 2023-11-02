Canon RF-S10-18mm, RF24-105mm and RF200-800mm camera lenses officially launch

Canon has unveiled three new camera lens models, designed to enhance the creativity of photographers and videographers alike. In the form of the new Canon RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, and RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM lenses, each with distinct features and functionalities that cater to a variety of photography needs.

Pricing and availability

The RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, and the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM lenses are expected to be available in December 2023 for estimated retail prices of $329.99, $2,999.00, and $1,899.00, respectively.

The two versions of the Power Zoom Adapter for the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z will be available Spring 2024 for an estimated retail price of $999.99, and $1,299.00 for the version with the 20-pin port.

RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens

The Canon RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens is specifically designed for APS-C sensor size EOS R-series cameras. This lens offers an ultra-wide zoom, making it ideal for capturing expansive landscapes, architectural shots, and group photos. Its Image Stabilization feature ensures sharp images and smooth video, even in low-light conditions. The lens is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. Furthermore, the lens has been optimized for the RF lens mount and APS-C sensor size, ensuring high-quality images. With an affordable price point, this lens caters to both beginners and professionals.

10–18mm ultra-wide zoom (equivalent to 16-29mm on full-frame camera).

Image Stabilization, for even greater hand-held sharpness and video steadiness.

Compact and lightweight design, making it an excellent choice for travel.

A new optical design, optimized for RF lens mount and APS-C sensor size.

An affordable price tag for those just stepping into ultra-wide video and still imaging

RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens

The Canon RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens stands out as the world’s first 24-105mm focal length lens with a consistent f/2.8 maximum aperture. This lens is designed for high-end photographers, photojournalists, and video content creators who require low-light capabilities and a constant overall length when zooming. The RF24-105mm lens also features a manual aperture ring for video use and optimized optics for high-level video production. Additionally, Canon has announced a new Power Zoom Adapter for this lens, providing super-smooth zooming during video operation. Firmware updates for the EOS C70 and EOS R5 C cameras will add support for this lens.

Constant overall length when zooming.

Manual aperture ring for video use.

Optimized optics for high-level video.

Image stabilization.

RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM super telephoto zoom lens

The third lens introduced by Canon is the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM super telephoto zoom lens. This lens is specifically designed for nature, wildlife, and outdoor sports photography. Its features include up to 800mm focal length, up to 5.5 stops image stabilization, and compatibility with optional Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders. The lens also boasts a weather-resistant design and a rotating tripod mount, making it a practical choice for outdoor photography. Despite its high-performance features, the lens is lightweight and easy to hold.

Up to 800mm focal length.

Up to 5.5 stops image stabilization.

Compatible with optional Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders.

Weather-resistant design.

Rotating tripod mount.

