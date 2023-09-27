The V8S Pocket 5K action camera is a compact, yet powerful 5K video recorder is designed to capture high-quality footage in a variety of environments, including underwater. With its IP68 rating, the camera is waterproof without the need for an additional case, making it a versatile tool for adventurers and professionals alike.

One of the standout features of the V8S Pocket 5K action camera is its ability to record in 5K resolution. This high-definition capability ensures that every detail is captured with clarity, even in challenging lighting conditions. Whether you’re diving into the depths of the ocean or exploring a dimly lit cave, this camera is designed to deliver stunning visuals. Early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $98 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

The V8S Pocket 5K action camera also boasts a 145° wide-angle lens. This feature allows users to capture expansive landscapes and vast scenes in a single shot. It’s an ideal tool for those who wish to encapsulate the grandeur of their surroundings in their footage.

Beyond its impressive technical specifications, the V8S Pocket 5K action camera is packed with features that enhance the user experience. It supports 4K 60FPS, offering a smooth and clear viewing experience. The camera also includes a slow-motion mode and the ability to create time-lapse videos, providing users with creative ways to tell their stories.

The V8S Pocket 5K action camera is not just about capturing footage; it’s also about reviewing and sharing it. The camera comes with a Wi-Fi function that allows users to connect it to Android or IOS devices using the SupCam Pro app. This feature enables users to view their footage immediately after filming, a handy tool for those who want to review their work on the go.

Assuming that the V8S funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the V8S 5K action camera project review the promotional video below.

Despite its compact size, the V8S Pocket 5K action camera comes with a range of accessories to enhance its functionality. These include a detachable mount, a remote control, a Velcro strap, a camera case, and a user’s manual. These additions make the camera a comprehensive solution for all your action filming needs.

The V8S Pocket 5K action camera is a powerful, affordable, and versatile tool for capturing high-quality footage in a variety of environments. Its impressive technical specifications, coupled with its user-friendly features and accessories, make it a standout choice in the action camera market. Whether you’re a professional videographer or an adventure enthusiast, this camera is designed to help you capture your experiences in stunning detail.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the 5K action camera, jump over to the official V8S crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



