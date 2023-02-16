Ronin FLIR thermal IR and radio trail camera hits Kickstarter

Ronin is a new battery powered FLIR Infra Red trail camera with long range radio which is launched via Kickstarter this month. The thermal camera is now available to purchase at discounted prices while the campaign is underway.

Designed to be the most advanced battery powered trail camera on the market the hardware combines both 1080p low light vision photo and video capture camera with built-in IR flash, together with a Long Wave InfraRed FLIR thermal imaging camera. Offering the best of both worlds in one small compact solution. Early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $480 or £399 (depending on current exchange rates).

Before the Ronin Camera, the only way to get your pictures off of a trail camera remotely is through a cellular modem with a payment plan. The Ronin Trail camera does something different. Using a LoRa style Radio, we have designed a system to automatically download images and videos off of your trail cameras completely FREE. Simply set up a trail camera in your desired location within radio range of our Ronin Sentinel base station (which is connected by WiFi to your network), go through a simple setup process, and within 60 seconds get texted images and video directly to your phone for free.”

Thermal camera

Each camera has an up to 9 mile range to the Sentinel base station (*terrain and antenna type restricting). Once a camera is connected to a Sentinel, you can also live view the camera anytime you want! An app on your phone allows you to easily communicate with cameras and your Sentinel. You can instantly see the latest images, view previous images and videos, access live views of any connected camera, and change camera configuration.”

If the Ronin crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Ronin trail thermal camera project check out the promotional video below.

“If your cameras are set up in an area further than 9 miles away from your home, the Sentinel can even go mobile! Take the Sentinel with you and drive or walk within range of your camera. When close enough, simply plug power into the Sentinel through the charging port on your car (just like how you would charge your phone) or with an external battery pack, and wait for the Sentinel to connect to the cameras and start downloading new photos and videos through the radio connection! This means you can avoid disturbing you site and still acquire the latest images.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the trail thermal camera, jump over to the official Ronin crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





