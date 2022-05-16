Trailblazer exploration board game launches via Kickstarter

The game designers and engineers at Mariposa Games have released a new game in the form of the Trailblazer exploration board game which is now available to purchase via Kickstarter offering a 1 to 4 player game which takes approximately 30 to 120 minutes to complete and is suitable for players over 14 years of age. Thanks to over 1,500 backers the project has already raised over $80,000 with still 22 days remaining.

“Embark on a journey of exploration and discovery along the amazing John Muir Trail through the High Sierras of California. Explore the majestic mountains and lush meadows, the picturesque waterfalls and alpine lakes. Scale the heights of Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome or Sequoia’s Mt. Whitney.

Trailblazer board game

Enjoy meandering through Evolution Valley or Tuolumne Meadows, pausing to take in the beauty of Ediza Lake or cooling your feet in the King’s River. Be humbled beneath a giant Sequoia tree or catch (and release) a Golden Trout. Listen to the song of an Ouzel, watch Marmots at play or or spot the rare Snow Plant. All this and much, much more comes alive on your tabletop through the magic of award-winning artist Andrew Bosley. “

If the Trailblazer crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around debris 2023. To learn more about the Trailblazer exploration board game project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the exploration board game, jump over to the official Trailblazer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

