ShiftCam SnapGrip raises over $845,000 via Kickstarter

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the ShiftCam SnapGrip the phone magnetic tripod and camera grip and mount system has raised over $847,000 thanks to over 6,700 backers. The new camera phone system is expected to be available during September 2022 and is now available to preorder priced at $130 or £130 and is available in f Midnight, Abyss Blue, Blue Jay, Chalk Pink and Pink Pomelo.

ShiftCam SnapGrip

“SnapGrip is an all-in-one MagSafe compatible snap-on camera, grip, dock and charger for your mobile phone and makes high quality photography a breeze. It comes in five attractive colours, is light and portable and ideal for catching that perfect shot anytime, anywhere, which makes it the perfect travel accessory. It will be shipping to backers in mid-September, is available now to pre-order and will be on general sale in mid-September too.”

“The SnapGrip system comprises of a SnapGrip, the SnapLight LED ring light and the SnapPod tripod all of which attach together magnetically. Each component can work individually, together, and in any combination. SnapGrip is a portable, lightweight compact grip, dock and charger that allows users to shoot on a mobile phone quickly, securely, and comfortably. With a universal fit and magnetic mounting system, it’s easy to attach – everything simply snaps on. SnapGrip works with virtually any smartphone and is MagSafe compatible.”

“By focusing on the essential parts of a DSLR, ShiftCam has kept the design of SnapGrip minimal. It has a wireless shutter button and it also doubles as a Qi wireless battery pack which can charge a mobile phone. Its pivot system makes it simple to switch between landscape and portrait, The Snaplight, which helps to eliminate harsh shadows and provides soft, even lighting can point in the direction of the rear camera or flip backward as required and has four levels of brightness to choose from. The SnapPod can be used as a tabletop dock or as a video selfie stick. “

Source : ShiftCam

