ShutterGrip 2 smartphone camera grip

If you missed out on the Kickstarter campaign will be pleased to know that Just Mobile has made available their phone camera grip the ShutterGrip 2, available to back via Indiegogo with early bird pledges starting from $35 offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price. The ShutterGrip 2 has been designed to help steady your mobile phone while taking photographs and video offering an easy way to always get professional steady footage. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the ShutterGrip 2 and its features. “No matter how difficult the shooting task, ShutterGrip 2 can easily transform your smartphone into a serious camera on-the-fly to take that momentous shot firmly and securely.”

“The design goal of ShutterGrip 2 is to re-create the comfort and control of a traditional DSLR camera. Starting from the sculpted palm grip, to the optimally positioned shutter release button, the final creation is a palm grip that is comfortable to operate with one hand, and a secured camera that is always ready by your side.”

“Ever since we released the original ShutterGrip a year ago, enthusiastic backers have been giving us valuable usage and product enhancement feedback. We took them to heart and now, we’re excited to unveil the second generation ShutterGrip with a brand new finish and more flexible ways of controlling your camera in your pocket. No matter how you’re faced with a difficult shooting task, ShutterGrip 2 can easily transform your smartphone into a serious camera on-the-fly, and take that unique, momentus shot stably and securely.”

Source: Indiegogo

