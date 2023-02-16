If you are searching for inspiration for your next camera project you may be interested in a new e-Paper Polaroid inspired instant camera project created by “Cameron” over on the Hackaday.io website. The camera is equipped with an e-paper module from Waveshare offering a resolution of 400 x 300 pixels on a 4.2 inch screen. Unfortunately at the moment you can only store one image at a time which is displayed on the e-Paper display. For more information on the project check out the quick overview video below or jump over to the official project page on the Hackaday.io website.

“I am a big fan of e-paper. I love that it holds an image permanently without power, kind of like, well, regular paper. Which got me thinking, what kinds of fun things do people do with static images? Well, photos of course! And is there anything more fun than an instant camera?”

e-Paper Polaroid instant camera

Learn more about the custom PCB board created by Cameron in the form of the Paperoid v0.2 which has been combined with a 3D printed case using an FDM printer.

“So that’s where the idea for a polaroid style camera saving images on to e-paper came from. The e-paper could be updated with a new photo whenever you got tired of the old one! The replaced photo would be lost forever (if you shelve away a photo and don’t look at it again, is losing it even a problem?). And, well, photo paper is expensive, and single use, and all that. E-paper is truly the future. No batteries needed! (except in the camera itself). So this is what I built, on and off, over a few different versions, over a few years. Maybe there’ll be a new version in the future?”

“So this is a camera that takes a picture and shows it directly on an e-paper screen. The e-paper screen is updated and powered via NFC, so no connectors (and no batteries) are needed, and it is held in place on the camera by magnets. Once the picture is taken, you can hang the picture up on your fridge if you like. If you want to take a new photo though, you need to make the decision – will the new photo be worth losing an old one forever? Of course you could also buy more NFC e-paper screens, but oh boy are those prices prohibitive.”

Source : hackaday.io : Liliputing





