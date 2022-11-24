Inkplate 2 Arduino compatible mini e-paper display



Electronic enthusiasts, hobbyist and developers might be interested in a new mini e-paper display compatible with the Arduino platform. The aptly named Inkplate 2 has this month launched via Kickstarter and is now available to back with worldwide shipping available. Featuring high contrast display the screen is capable of showing images and text in three colors: red, black, and white.

E-paper technology uses no power when showing image; only changing screen contents uses power. That makes it astonishingly energy efficient. 8uA in low-power mode efficient, to be precise says its creators at Soldered Electronics. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the electronics project from roughly $35 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Inkplate 2 is an Arduino-compatible board that features a 2.13″ three-color e-paper display. It is a Plug ‘n’ Play device, programmable via USB port, and controlled by ESP32 microcontroller. Moreover, it connects to the internet via WiFi or Bluetooth. Since it uses only 8uA in low-power mode, it can last months on a single Li-ion battery charge. It’s simple enough to be used by beginners, but it also offers plenty of features and a simple platform for advanced users. Inkplate 2 has it all packed on a small-factor board.”

Inkplate 2 mini e-paper display

If the Inkplate 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Inkplate 2 mini e-paper display project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“It’s a tool that connects to the internet and shows data that you program it to show. With such amazing flexibility, Inkplate 2 is a maker’s dream, giving you the freedom to program and develop a massive array of projects from scratch. Imagination is the only limit you have with what you can do with Inkplate 2. “

“E-paper panels are pretty cool, right? So, what’s the catch? Why they aren’t in every maker’s drawer already? Well, e-paper panels are extremely complicated to use, both from hardware and software perspective. Inkplates 2 is here to solve both of those challenges. Inkplate’s hardware is Plug ‘n’ Play. If you don’t want to know more, you don’t have to.

Connect it using the supplied USB cable to your computer and it simply works. That’s it. The E-paper panel on Inkplate 2 has a diagonal of 2.13″ with a resolution of 212 x 04 pixels. That’s 111 dpi! Furthermore, it’s able to show three colors (red + black + white) at the same time. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mini e-paper display, jump over to the official Inkplate 2 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





