Anker 633 MagSafe 10,000mAh magnetic battery pack $80

Anker has this week announced the imminent availability of its new high-capacity MagSafe magnetic battery pack featuring a 10,000mAh capacity and taking the form of the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery. Anker has already made available a docking station in the 633 range and will soon be making available the portable wireless charger designed for the Apple iPhone 13 and 12 phones.

Equipped with a kick-out stand the Anker 633 allows you to charge your phone while watching media both in portrait and landscape orientations and features a powerful magnetic connection making sure your iPhone does not slip during charging. The battery pack is capable of providing 20W of charging power via the USB-C Power Delivery port and contains enough power to charge and iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times.

Features of the Anker 633 MagSafe battery pack

2-in-1: The charger wirelessly charges your phone while the practical foldable stand props up your phone for easy viewing.

Compact and Powerful: The 10,000mAh small-sized battery contains enough power to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times*.

Snap On, Power Up: Get a safe and secure wireless charge with the perfectly aligned strong magnets that snap onto your phone for a constant charge.

High-Speed Charging: Use the 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-C charging cable to charge your iPhone 3x faster.

What You Get: Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 2ft (0.6m) USB-C to USB-C charging cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Source : Anker : Verge

