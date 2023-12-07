SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 APS-C autofocus camera lenses 23mm, 33m, 56mm

Introducing SIRUI’s first autofocus lens set, the Sniper Series APS-C, a set of lenses that brings together a unique blend of features designed to enhance the photographic experience. This lens set includes 23mm, 33mm, and 56mm focal length lenses, offering a range of perspectives for photographers to explore and capture their subjects in diverse ways.

The Sniper Series APS-C autofocus camera lens set is available in E/X/Z mounts, providing compatibility with a wide range of camera bodies. This versatility is further extended by the availability of the lenses in three color options: black, white, and silver. These choices allow photographers to select a lens that best fits their style and camera setup.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $280 or £238 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 14% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Autofocus camera lenses

One of the standout features of the Sniper Series APS-C autofocus camera lens is the inclusion of the Eye AF feature. This innovative technology simplifies the process of focusing on human eyes, even when the subject is in motion. This feature is particularly useful in video production, where it can detect and track the subject to ensure smooth, high-quality footage.

The lenses in the Sniper Series APS-C set also feature an F1.2 ultra-fast aperture. This feature provides a shallow depth of field, high bokeh quality, and subject isolation, enhancing the visual appeal of the photos. The F1.2 aperture also allows photographers to shoot in low-light conditions without resorting to extremely high ISO settings. This capability enables the capture of pure night scenes, adding another layer of versatility to these lenses.

To further enhance image quality, the Sniper Series APS-C lens set includes a petal-shaped lens hood for the 23mm and 33mm lenses and a round lens hood for the 56mm lens. These lens hoods help reduce vignetting and prevent unwanted stray light, contributing to the overall clarity and contrast of the images.

If the SIRUI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 APS-C autofocus camera lens project scrutinize the promotional video below.

In addition to their optical and technological features, the Sniper Series APS-C autofocus camera lens also offer practical advantages. They have uniform gear positions and a consistent 58mm filter thread. These features make it easy to swap lenses quickly, even when shooting with a stabilizer, without needing to readjust the camera setup. This uniformity can save precious time in a fast-paced shooting environment, making these lenses a versatile and efficient choice for photographers.

The SIRUI Sniper Series APS-C Autofocus Lens Set combines a range of features and capabilities that make it a versatile and high-quality choice for photographers. From its range of focal lengths to its advanced features like Eye AF and F1.2 ultra-fast aperture, this lens set offers a comprehensive solution for a wide range of photographic needs.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the Sniper Series F1.2 APS-C autofocus camera lens, jump over to the official SIRUI crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals