YeeChan 50mm f1.7 phone camera lens offers superb bokeh and more from $149

Smartphone photographers looking to add extra creativity to their phone photography may be interested in a new phone lens created by the team over at YeeChan. Specifically designed for mobile phones the camera lens provides a 50 mm focal length and a f/1.7 aperture, offering a small and lightweight addition to your phone camera. “Achieve the perfect portrait with the 50 mm F/1.7 provided by YeeChan lens, highlighting your subject’s features with shallow depth of field to create an intimate visual perspective.”

The YeeChan phone lens projects the image upside down and its creators recommend using a third-party app to flip the image back to the normal orientation, such as FiLMiC Pro (Video – iOS and Android), ProCamera (Photo and Video – iOS), Filmakr (Video – iOS), MAVIS (Video – iOS), ProMovie (Video – iOS), Camera 645 Pro Mk 3 (Photo and Video – iOS) or Open Camera (Photo/Video – Android).

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the photographic project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With ever-improving technology, mobile photography is quickly catching up. We believe that the future of photography is in your pocket. The best camera is the one you have with you, and that camera is your phone. YeeChan has created a high-speed zoom lens specifically designed for Smartphone: the 50 mm F/1.7. Capture vibrant image quality, superb bokeh, shallow depth-of-field and film-style look and the ability to pull focus manually like on professional cinema cameras. “

If the YeeChan campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the YeeChan phone camera lens project play the promotional video below.

“The F/1.7 aperture lets more light into the lens, which could effectively reduce the ISO sensitivity and obtain a low-noise transparent to improve your image quality. The circular aperture formed by 11 aperture blades bring a large foreground and background blur, make the subject more prominent, and can bring a soft picture effect. So you can comfortably shoot in low-light, complex environment or night conditions.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 50mm phone camera lens, jump over to the official YeeChan crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

