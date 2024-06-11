New Canon Dual Fisheye Lens RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM $1,099

Canon has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens, aimed at making VR content creation more accessible and efficient for social media creators and filmmakers. This new lens is compatible with the EOS R7 camera and will be available in June 2024. With a focus on affordability and quality, Canon’s new lens is set to revolutionize the VR content creation landscape.

Features and Benefits of the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye Lens

The RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is designed to meet the growing demand for affordable and accessible tools in the VR market. This lens offers a perfect balance between clarity and usability, making it ideal for vlog-style VR creation. Its APS-C Stereoscopic VR lens can achieve a 144º wide-angle view and utilize equidistant projection, making it suitable for everyday, virtually hassle-free VR production.

Versatility and Ease of Use

One of the standout features of this lens is its versatility. It permits multiple methods of camera handling, including hand-holding, mounting on a gimbal, or tripod-mounting. This flexibility allows creators to adapt to various shooting environments and styles, enhancing the overall user experience.

Advanced Focus and Coating Technologies

The RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is equipped with one-shot AF and Left/Right focus adjustment with a focus ring, ensuring effortless and precise shooting in virtually any environment. Additionally, it features an Air Sphere Coating (ASC), a first for Canon non-L Series lenses, which helps to minimize ghosting and facilitate pristine image quality.

Rear Filter Holder

Another notable feature is the rear filter holder, which accommodates both 30.5mm screw-on filters and sheet-type filters, such as gelatin or polyester filters. This allows for greater creative flexibility and control over the final output.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is scheduled to be available in June 2024. It will be priced at an estimated retail price of $1,099.00, making it an affordable option for those looking to delve into VR content creation without breaking the bank.

Additional Areas of Interest

For those interested in expanding their content creation toolkit, Canon offers a range of other products and software solutions. The EOS VR Utility software, available separately with a paid subscription, is designed to provide a smooth editing process for VR content. Additionally, Canon’s extensive lineup of cameras and lenses ensures that creators have access to the best tools for their specific needs.

In conclusion, the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens is a game-changer for VR content creators, offering a blend of affordability, quality, and versatility. Whether you're a social media creator or a filmmaker, this lens provides the tools needed to explore and excel in the world of VR content creation.



