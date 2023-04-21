ShiftCam LensUltra phone camera lens range unveiled

Phone photographers and videographers looking to expand their creativity using detachable camera lenses might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which has already raised over $300,000 thanks to over 1100 backers with still 57 days remaining. ShiftCam has created a new range of mobile lenses to provide photographers with “ultra clarity” building on the company’s previous ProLens range of camera phone lenses. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $119 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Take advantage of your phone’s larger camera sensor with our purpose-designed mobile lenses. Bigger doesn’t have to mean bulkier with our space-efficient design. Bulky isn’t better. Sometimes, mobile lenses can obstruct usage of MagSafe charging when shooting. The LensUltra has a narrower base installed for better clearance”

Phone camera lens range

“Experience it for yourself. Our products are crafted using only the finest materials and cutting-edge optical engineering techniques, ensuring the highest quality and performance on the market. At ShiftCam, we are dedicated to enabling the creation of cherished memories. Our mission since early 2017 has been to revolutionize mobile photography by developing compact, comprehensive, and convenient tools that enhance the quality of mobile shooting.”

“We seek to create a seamless transition between the mobile phone and professional camera experience, enabling users to effortlessly capture high-quality images. Our products are designed with a passion for adding value to professionals and empowering amateurs to tell their unique stories. We believe that everyone has a story to share with the world, and we provide the tools to do just that.”

If the LensUltra crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the LensUltra phone camera lens project observe the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the phone camera lens, jump over to the official LensUltra crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





