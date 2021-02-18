Nomad iPhone 12 leather cases are now equipped with MagSafe charging technology



Smart phone accessory maker Nomad has this week announced new iPhone 12 leather cases equipped with Apple’s Magsafe charging technology. The MagSafe iPhone cases are now available for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini. Priced at $59.95 for the Nomad regular case or $79.95 for the Nomad folio-style. Check out the overview video below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest iPhone 12 leather cases from Nomad.

“Rugged Case is a sleek and refined leather case that offers rugged protection for your iPhone, and now works great with MagSafe. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, an internal shock absorption bumper, and a raised TPE bumper along the perimeter of the screen, Rugged Case provides maximum protection for your iPhone. Wrapped in supple Horween leather, Rugged Case will develop a patina with time and takes on a look as unique as you.”

Source : Verge : Nomad

