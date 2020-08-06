Sky Mobile Galaxy Note20 5G, Ultra 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G preorder pricing announced for the UK

Following on from the official launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G devices, Sky Mobile has released pre-order pricing for the United Kingdom. The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are available to pre-order now starting from £43 a month from Sky Mobile. Sky customers can also save £360 on 25GB data plan with Sky Mobile and get 5G for free, and Unlimited Calls & Texts as standard on all plans. All Sky Mobile plans include data rollover of unused data each month, and unlimited streaming of Sky TV though Sky Go and Sky apps without using data.

Available to pre-order from today and buy from Friday 21st August, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note20 5G boast superfast 5G speeds, and Sky Mobile customers can get 5G for free if they join Sky’s free loyalty scheme, Sky VIP. Features of the new Samsung devices inlcude :

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note20 5G:

– Unleash your creative side with three rear lenses so you can capture images in stunning detail. With the ground-breaking 8K video, Pro Video mode and advanced editing software, you can film and finesse to perfection.

– Power your productivity with the improved S Pen and full Microsoft Office integration. Or create and export professional documents on the go.

– Plus, with a smooth Dynamic 120Hz display the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is perfect for gamers, as both devices boast stunning graphics, fast-charging, long-lasting battery, so you can enjoy hours of gameplay.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G:

– Immerse yourself in work and play with the 12.4” Galaxy Tab S7+, thanks to the superfast refresh rate which creates an ultra-smooth viewing experience.

– From creating amazing works of art, to annotating the latest project proposal for work, the Galaxy Tab S7+, equipped with the redesigned S Pen, helps you do it all.

For more information and to pre-order with Sky Mobile follow the link below.

Source : Sky Mobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals