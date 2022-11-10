ShiftCam SnapGrip launches globally for $69.99

Some of our readers will remember the ShiftCam SnapGrip that we featured previously, the device has now launched globally.

The ShiftCam SnapGrip is now available to buy for $69.99 in the USA and for £69.99 in the UK, you can also buy the SnapLight for $39.99/£39.99 and the SnapPod for $39.99/£39.99.

The SnapGrip system comprises of a SnapGrip, the SnapLight LED ring light and the SnapPod tripod all of which attach together magnetically. Each component can work individually, together, and in any combination. SnapGrip is a portable, lightweight compact grip, dock and charger that allows users to shoot on a mobile phone quickly, securely, and comfortably. With a universal fit and magnetic mounting system, it’s easy to attach – everything simply snaps on. SnapGrip works with virtually any smartphone and is MagSafe compatible. Designed with portability in mind it fits into any pocket or bag so it’s always on hand to capture that special family moment, to make a quick TikTok or film a music set.

By focusing on the essential parts of a DSLR, ShiftCam has kept the design of SnapGrip minimal, and the wireless shutter button makes it easy to create great content on the move. It also doubles as a Qi wireless battery pack which can top up a mobile phone during shooting so always ready for the next adventure. Its pivot system makes it simple to switch between landscape and portrait, so whether an avid Instagrammer, crazy about TikTok, a Facebook fan or keen to share cooking skills with others, SnapGrip lets passion be the focus. The Snaplight, which helps to eliminate harsh shadows and provides soft, even lighting can point in the direction of the rear camera or flip backward as required for selfies and video streaming, and has four levels of brightness to choose from. The SnapPod can be used as a tabletop dock or as a video selfie stick making taking that perfect selfie or enhanced FaceTime call an absolute breeze.

You can find out more details about the ShiftCam SnapGrip over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source ShiftCam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals