TTartisan Tilt-Shift 100mm f/2.8 2X ultra macro photography lens

Photographers looking to upgrade their macro lens might be interested in a new piece of kit launch this week in the form of the TTartisan Tilt-Shift 100mm F/2.8 2X Ultra Macro lens. The new macro photography lens is now available to purchase priced at $419 or £459 depending on your location and shipping is expected to start early next month during June 2023.

What sets this lens apart is its tilt and shift function, offering a unique perspective control that can be extremely useful in a variety of photography genres. It’s a medium telephoto lens that lends itself beautifully to macro photography, product shots, portraits, and more.

Macro photography

The TTArtisan 100mm F2.8 2x Macro lens boasts an impressive optical structure. It comprises 14 elements arranged in 10 groups, inclusive of 6 high-index lenses. Such a configuration allows for superior image quality and minimizes optical aberrations, making it an excellent choice for photographers who won’t compromise on quality.

One of the standout features of this lens is its detachable cold shoe. This small yet significant accessory is affixed on top of the lens and is designed to cater to your specialized lighting needs, particularly when shooting macro subjects. It aids in directing light precisely where you need it, illuminating every detail of your object.

The macro camera lens features 4 screw holes on the front where the cold shoe mount bracket can be attached. This provision allows you to connect external devices, for instance, LED lights, further enriching your photography experience and expanding creative possibilities.

Specifications of the TTartisan Tilt-Shift 100mm f/2.8 2X macro lens

– Mount: Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X

– Autofocus: No

– Image stabilization: No

– Full frame: Yes

– Lens construction: 14 elements in 10 groups

– Angle of view: 45 degrees

– Diaphragm blades: 12

– Minimum aperture: f/22

– Minimum focusing distance: 0.25m

– Tilt angle: +- 8 degrees

– Shift amount: +- 6mm

– Filter size: 67mm

– Weight: 845g

What is a macro lens?

A standard macro lens is a special type of camera lens designed for photographing small subjects at very close distances. It can produce a 1:1 magnification, meaning the size of the subject on the sensor is the same as its size in real life.

This allows photographers using a macro lens to capture minute details not visible to the naked eye, making it perfect for photographing things like insects, plants, and small objects. Macro lenses typically have focal lengths ranging from 50mm to 200mm. That being said macro lenses are not just for close-ups and can also be used to capture portraits and other types of photography due to their sharpness and versatility.

