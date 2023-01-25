Huhubol Pro2 electric multitool with 35 modes and 35,000 rpm

Makers and hobbyists looking for a powerful cordless electric multitool might be interested in the Huhubol Pro2. Offering 35 modes and 35,000 revolutions per minute, the cordless multitool features antivibration technology in a compact design. Together with a 950mAh high-performance LS450 lithium battery, capable of providing from 5 to 8 hours of using on a full charge depending on the work you carry out.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $89 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Huhubol Pro2 not only helps you give your items a refreshed look by grinding and polishing, but also customizes your exclusive items! Huhubol Pro2 has totally of 35 speed adjustment gears, with a maximum speed of 35,000 RPM.All you need to do is just to press the button! Huhubol Pro2 comes with moving-coil DC motor for faster acceleration, lower shock, and ultra quiet effect. Motor torsion up to 320g, 120g higher than the others.”

Electric multitool

“Compared with its predecessor, Huhubol Pro2 simplifies the key operation, you can adjust the speed gear with only one click! Huhubol Pro2 comes with a compact handheld design, which weighs only 190g. With only one move, the whole world changes whatever you need! Huhubol Pro2 pairs with six tungsten steel drill bits, so you don’t have to worry about grinding anything.”

With the assumption that the Huhubol Pro2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Huhubol Pro2 Electric multitool project observe the promotional video below.

The aluminum case has a portable lightweight design that allows you to carry it easily. Ergonomic design is also adopted to reduce the hand pressure and fatigue caused by work. The pen-shaped body is easy to grasp.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Electric multitool, jump over to the official Huhubol Pro2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals