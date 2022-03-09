New 2022 MacBook Air with updated design coming this year

Apple unveiled their new Mac Studio at their press event yesterday, they also unveiled the new iPad Air and the new iPhone SE, now we have details on a new 2022 MacBook Air.

We are expecting to see a number of other Macs from Apple this year, these should include a Mac Pro, a MacBook Air, some MacBook Pros, and also a larger iMac. Now it looks like we have some details on one of these devices.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we will get to see an updated MacBook Air later this year with a new design and form factor. He published the information on Twitter and you can see his tweet below.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:

1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q22

2. Processor: M1 chip

3. No mini-LED display

4. All-new form factor design

5. More color options — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 9, 2022

If this is correct then the 2022 MacBook Air will be powered by an Apple M1 processor, exactly what version of the M1 processor is not known as yet. It will be interesting to see what design changes Apple makes to the MacBook Air.

We are expecting to see some more new Macs at WWDC 2022 in June, so we could possibly see this new 2022 MacBook Air then.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo

