AMR5 ultra quiet AMD Radeon 5 4500U mini PC

Hardware manufacturer ACE has launched a new mini PC via Kickstarter this month in the form of the AMR5 offering a unique design equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth five connectivity. The mini PC is powered by an AMD Radeon 5 4500U CPU and is supplied as a kit for you to assemble yourself. Designed to operate in silence the compact PC features three different modes : Silent, Automatic and Performance, with the most intense Performance mode generating just 46 dB of noise and a CPU temperature of 83°C with a power draw of 20 to 25 W.

“AMR5 is a versatile MINI PC which impresses users with its innovative look and powerful performance. It has three distinct modes: work, gaming and entertainment. It operates in a silent manner to help you stay focused. Its design includes a magnetic case holding the main components which can be easily disassembled. The basic setup is up gradable and can be customized.”

If the AMR5 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the AMR5 mini PC project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $514 or £381 (depending on current exchange rates).

“AMR5 was built for high performance. It features the latest AMD Ryzen R5-4500U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics Core Graphic Card which is 30% more efficient than the last generation. This PC always delivers, whether it is for entertainment, watching videos, gaming or work. Most MINI PC models on the market are either cubic or cuboid. To make it stand out, we alterned the design of AMR5, giving it a unique look, similar to a battleship. It has an upright design to save your desktop space and RGB lighting which gives it an extra edge.”

“No more slow data transfer or network congestion. This PC is equipped with WIFI6 technology, which is 3 times faster than WIFI5, and gigabyte networking solution. AMR5 is ideal for users who need to multitask or use several screens. You can connect it to 3 displays at the same time via HDMI+DP+Type-c ports.”

