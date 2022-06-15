Japanese 8-in-1 multitool scissors

Eiger Tools founded back in 1947 has taken to Kickstarter to launch their new “ultra efficient” multitool scissors featuring eight different features in a small palm sized form factor. Measuring just 13 cm in length the multitool scissors include a lid opener, bottle opener, can opener, scissors, knife, screw lid opener and more.

Weighing just 53 g and available in a wide range of different colours exclusively available via the Kickstarter campaign the multitool is made in Sanjo Japan. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $43 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our “8in1 multi-compact scissors” look like simple scissors at first glance, but when you use them, you realize they are actually a useful multi-tool, far from your regular pair of scissors! Beside the “scissors” function, made even more convenient, we also added the functions of knife, can opener, bottle opener, screw lid opener (for example to use on plastic bottle lids), shell splitter, lid opener (for example,curry powder can lids), and aerosol can degassing tool.”

If the Japanese crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Japanese multitool scissors project watch the promotional video below.

Multitool scissors

“You won’t have to bring all your tools with you anymore, and it is also easy to prepare and clean up! The perfect companion for minimalist camping! When using a function other than scissors, such as the knife, can opener, bottle opener, etc., just disassemble the scissors before use! The fact that it can be disassembled makes it even easier to clean. These functions are useful not only for outdoor activities such as camping, but also in the event of a natural disaster.”

“Even packed with so many different features, the total length of the scissors is only about 13cm, fitting in the palm of your hand (not considering individual differences), and its weight is only about 53g, 103g when stored in its case.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the multitool scissors, jump over to the official Japanese crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

