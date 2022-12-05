

NexTool has created a new v versatile tool in the form of the Gemini. Offering 13 different tools in one handy and electric multitool offering 0.2 N.m electric torque and 3.0 N.m mechanical torque. The compact yet powerful and professional multitool has this week launched via Kickstarter to launch the required funds it needs to make the jump from concept into production.

With over 41 days remaining and thanks to over 100 backers the multitool has already raised over double it required pledge goal. Equipped with 13 of the most useful tools including scissors, screwdrivers, pliers, knife and electric screwdriver. The Gemini multitool offers a rugged solution perfect for any tool kit or outdoor adventure.

Early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $53 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Do you ever want innovative and inventive sidekicks to help you cut, tighten, loosen, open or twist your way through whatever problems crop up? Introducing NexTool Gemini, the one-of-a-kind multitool, constructed with a total of 13+ tools include needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutter, hard-wire cutter, stranded-wire cutter, scissors, Phillips screwdriver, pry bar/flat screwdriver, bottle opener, can opener/box cutter, knife and electric bit socket (with 10 bits included), which are crafted with harden premium steel to meet your needs and style.”

Gemini 13-in-1 electric multitool

If the Gemini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Gemini electric multitool project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Made of 30Cr13 stainless steel, a material with a hardness of HRC 51-54, and throughout the High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), polishing and sandblasting finish, it has high strength, high corrosion resistance and wear resistance. The 5 functions almost get your fixing tasks covered. You only need to bring one hand tool to meet the demand.”

“Universal Electric Socket & 10 Screwdriver Bits: A distinguishing feature in the Gemini multitool is the universal electric socket with the 10 driver bits. Use them to screw or unscrew exquisite devices like laptops, smartphones, four-axis unmanned machines, glasses, clocks, toys, models and more. Given 0.2 N.m electric torque and 3.0 N.m mechanical torque,”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the electric multitool, jump over to the official Gemini crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





