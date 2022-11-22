Bullet Ant Titanium multitool pen

The Bullet Ant is a unique Gr5 Titanium multitool in the style of a pen, that is equipped with a double sided bolt action, and can be used for a wide variety of different applications. Its main function is a hidden screwdriver that allows you to select bits and install them using the bolt action mechanism. Although other tools include a box opener, self defence tool, pen and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $69 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Made of high quality GR5 titanium, CNC machined. This remarkable material combines the highest durability with exceptional light weight. Based on the bolt action mechanism, we upgraded it into 2 directions, in this way, we could combine the function of pen and screwdriver together. It will also work well as box opener, self-defense tool, window breaker or fidget toy.”

Titanium multitool

If the Bullet Ant crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Bullet Ant Titanium multitool project play the promotional video below.

“Minimal carry has been very important for everyone’s life. Based on this concept, we wanted to design a minimal pen that’s sleek and pocket friendly, what’s more, we also want to make it affordable. By incorporating the highest quality materials with subtle design elements, the bullet ant is the essential EDC pen for any occasion.”

“The bullet ant pen has a built-in storage for 2 bits. As everyone has different needs when it comes to daily tasks. So, being able to store 2 bits allows you to quickly customize it to your needs.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Titanium multitool, jump over to the official Bullet Ant crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals