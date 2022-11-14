Rhinokey has launched a new project on Kickstarter this month to promote their combination, key organiser, multitool and tracker. The small pocket sized multitool has been designed to clip to your keychain, providing a way to carry your most essential keys and make sure you don’t lose them. Complete with a companion application, the Rhinokey features a number of useful functions, including out of range notifications, LED flashlight, selfie remote, and more.

“Most keychains have a lot of keys or have unnecessary tools and unuseful add-ons. Searching for the right key all the time, key poking your legs, and losing your keys. Simplify your keychain. Organize and stack your keys the way that makes sense to you. Always know what key you are grabbing, even one-handed. All your keys are in a small and compact organizer, your pockets will thank you :)”

Key organiser with tracker

Assuming that the Rhinokey funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Rhinokey key organiser, multitool and tracker project check out the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $72 or £61 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We have partnered up with Chipolo to integrate a Bluetooth chip that connects with your phone. Find your Rhinokey using the Chipolo app and find your phone by double-clicking your Rhinokey track button. Both make a loud beeping sound to locate it. It works the other way around as well.”

“Double-click your Rhinokey Smart Track button to let your phone ring. Super handy when you quickly want to find your phone lying underneath a pillow. The app uses both Bluetooth and GPS to know where you are located towards your Rhinokey Smart. When you left your keys behind, you will get notified.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the key organiser, multitool and tracker, jump over to the official Rhinokey crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





