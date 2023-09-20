Davinci Resolve 18.6 new features explored

The world of video editing has been given a significant boost with the release of DaVinci Resolve 18.6. This is not a beta version, but a full live update, which can be downloaded directly from the Blackmagic website or through the DaVinci Resolve software itself. This update is incremental, offering a host of new features and quality of life improvements that are set to enhance the user experience.

One of the most notable features of this update is the introduction of Blackmagic cloud storage. This feature allows users to store their projects in the cloud and access them from any system connected to the internet. This is a significant step forward in terms of flexibility and accessibility, as it allows users to work on their projects from virtually anywhere. The cloud storage option can be configured to the user’s needs, with pricing starting at a reasonable $5 per month for a project library. Blackmagic Design explain a little more about what you can expect from the new release.

“Today we released DaVinci Resolve 18.6 which adds support for the new Blackmagic Camera cloud workflow. This will allow you to not only share your project libraries on Blackmagic Cloud but also the media you use in the project, as it will automatically sync with the new cloud storage in Blackmagic Cloud.

When shooting with Blackmagic Camera, the video captured can be instantly uploaded as a proxy file, followed by the camera originals, and saved to Blackmagic Cloud Storage. These will then automatically sync to all members of the project anywhere in the world. For any media placed in the media pool or the project folder by any collaborators, a proxy is automatically generated and synced to other project members via Blackmagic Cloud. Everyone can use the proxy media immediately and the colorist or finisher can download the original high res camera originals and render. It’s a fast, seamless and automatic way to collaborate that allows everyone in your post production team to see the media as it is synced.”

Davinci Resolve 18.6

In response to user feedback, the update also includes the ability to assign and apply favorite keywords to clips and markers. This feature has been highly requested by users and is expected to streamline the editing process. Additionally, the update now allows GIFs to be imported into DaVinci Resolve. However, it should be noted that currently, these GIFs only play through once and do not loop.

The update also includes several enhancements to titles and subtitles. Users can now add an outer text stroke to their titles and subtitles, and they also have the ability to change the case of subtitles. These features provide users with more control over the aesthetic of their projects.

Key features

New Blackmagic Camera cloud workflow syncs captures to cloud projects.

Support for Blackmagic Cloud Storage with synced project media and files.

Automatic proxy generation and upload to Blackmagic Cloud Storage.

Support for outer text stroke in titles and subtitles.

Ability to assign and apply favorite keywords to clips and markers.

Support for Fusion USD scenes with materials and volumes.

Import multiple mono audio files with suffixes as a multichannel clip.

Support for target audio loudness standards on renders.

Other improvements include automatic switching to the effects tab when adding an effect to a clip, restoration of playhead position when undoing edit actions, and access to both re-time curve and re-time frame in the re-time curve feature. These enhancements are designed to make the editing process smoother and more intuitive. The update also includes the ability to send timelines directly to the render queue from the edit page. This feature will save users time and make the rendering process more efficient.

For those working with 3D, the update includes support for Fusion USD scenes with materials and volumes, and the ability to extrude and bevel 3D shapes. This will provide users with more options when working with 3D content. Finally, the update supports Apple log video formats and offers faster neural engine performance with Nvidia tensor RT and AMD GPUs. This will improve the performance of DaVinci Resolve and make it more compatible with a wider range of video formats.

The DaVinci Resolve 18.6 update is a significant step forward for the software. It offers a host of new features and improvements that are designed to enhance the user experience and make the editing process more efficient and intuitive. Whether you’re a professional video editor or a hobbyist, this update is sure to have something to offer you.

Media & Codecs

Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.4.

Support for RED SDK 8.4.0.

Support for Apple Log video formats.

Ability to decode Sony XAVC H and XAVC HS clips.

Ability to remove unused media from a project.

New media pool column and smart bin filter for transcription status.

Right click to add media pool timelines to the render queue with presets.

Ability to import and export power bins as .drb files.

Ability to import and export render presets.

Import multiple XMLs, AAFs, FCP XMLs or EDLs as a single action.

Support for importing and exporting Final Cut Pro v1.11 XMLs.

Ability to encode interlaced formats as uncompressed QuickTime clips.

Accelerated H.265 interlaced encodes on modern Windows Intel systems.

Option to render individual clips with full media extents.

Support for decoding low latency AAC formats in Mac.

Support for decoding GIF clips.

Support for lens and vignette metadata for Nikon raw clips.



