TerrorMaster unveils new storage solutions for 4K video editing

With the evolution of multimedia production and broadcasting technology, the size of video material has increased significantly, especially in high-definition 4K and 8K environments. This has brought about challenges related to space, reliability, and transmission performance for storage devices. To address these challenges, TerraMaster, has introduced two new high-speed storage solutions specifically designed for professionals involved in 4K video editing.

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage is an ideal solution for professionals who require fast data transfer speeds. With theoretical speeds of around 40 Gb/s, Thunderbolt 3 significantly improves work efficiency by shortening transmission time for large media files. The TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage series come equipped with professional hardware RAID controllers and can be combined seamlessly with Thunderbolt 3 devices and Macbook Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.

The new storage solutions support multiple RAID modes, thereby offering data security and efficient storage capacity use. Two examples from the series, D8-332 and D16 Thunderbolt 3, can support 8 and 16 hard disks, respectively, offering impressive transmission speeds in RAID 0 and RAID 5/6 modes. Users can edit uncompressed HD video quickly, with responsive thumbnail and preview rendering for large projects.

4K video editing 10GbE NAS

TerraMaster’s 10GbE NAS solution offers a network-attached storage solution for multiple editors or teams who need to collaborate on video post-production projects across multiple computers and offices. The 10GbE NAS series supports workstation connections via 2 SFP+ 10 Gb Ethernet interfaces, allowing multiple workstations to access storage and post-edit simultaneously. It provides up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through network aggregation. The 10GbE NAS series includes the 9-bay T9-450, 12-bay T12-450, and 8bay short depth rackmount U8-450.

They enable simultaneous connection of multiple Windows/Mac workstations for collaborative online editing of multi-track 4K materials, special effects production, video synthesis, and clip import/export. All TerraMaster high-speed 10Gb NAS series support various video editing software like Edius, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Final Cut Pro, facilitating seamless collaborative editing.

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS Solution

To further enhance work efficiency, users can combine the TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS solutions for direct high-speed video editing on their computer and sharing projects via the 10GbE NAS for better project collaboration. This combination offers a high-speed solution that addresses the challenges of space, reliability, and transmission performance for storage devices involved in 4K video editing.

With the introduction of Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS series, TerraMaster has effectively addressed the challenges faced by professionals involved in 4K video editing. These high-speed storage solutions offer efficient storage capacity use, data security, and faster transmission speeds, thereby improving work efficiency and facilitating seamless collaborative editing.

The combination of Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS solutions provides an ideal high-speed solution for direct video editing and better project collaboration. To learn more about each solution jump over to the official product pages by following the link below

Source: T9-450, T12-450, U8-450, D8-332, D16-Thunderbolt 3.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals