TerrorMaster unveils new storage solutions for 4K video editing

4K video editing NAS storage

With the evolution of multimedia production and broadcasting technology, the size of video material has increased significantly, especially in high-definition 4K and 8K environments. This has brought about challenges related to space, reliability, and transmission performance for storage devices. To address these challenges, TerraMaster, has introduced two new high-speed storage solutions specifically designed for professionals involved in 4K video editing.

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage is an ideal solution for professionals who require fast data transfer speeds. With theoretical speeds of around 40 Gb/s, Thunderbolt 3 significantly improves work efficiency by shortening transmission time for large media files. The TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage series come equipped with professional hardware RAID controllers and can be combined seamlessly with Thunderbolt 3 devices and Macbook Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.

The new storage solutions support multiple RAID modes, thereby offering data security and efficient storage capacity use. Two examples from the series, D8-332 and D16 Thunderbolt 3, can support 8 and 16 hard disks, respectively, offering impressive transmission speeds in RAID 0 and RAID 5/6 modes. Users can edit uncompressed HD video quickly, with responsive thumbnail and preview rendering for large projects.

4K video editing 10GbE NAS

TerraMaster’s 10GbE NAS solution offers a network-attached storage solution for multiple editors or teams who need to collaborate on video post-production projects across multiple computers and offices. The 10GbE NAS series supports workstation connections via 2 SFP+ 10 Gb Ethernet interfaces, allowing multiple workstations to access storage and post-edit simultaneously. It provides up to 20Gb transmission bandwidth through network aggregation. The 10GbE NAS series includes the 9-bay T9-450, 12-bay T12-450, and 8bay short depth rackmount U8-450.

TerraMaster TOS 5 NAS operating system

They enable simultaneous connection of multiple Windows/Mac workstations for collaborative online editing of multi-track 4K materials, special effects production, video synthesis, and clip import/export. All TerraMaster high-speed 10Gb NAS series support various video editing software like Edius, Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Final Cut Pro, facilitating seamless collaborative editing.

Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS Solution

To further enhance work efficiency, users can combine the TerraMaster Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS solutions for direct high-speed video editing on their computer and sharing projects via the 10GbE NAS for better project collaboration. This combination offers a high-speed solution that addresses the challenges of space, reliability, and transmission performance for storage devices involved in 4K video editing.

With the introduction of Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS series, TerraMaster has effectively addressed the challenges faced by professionals involved in 4K video editing. These high-speed storage solutions offer efficient storage capacity use, data security, and faster transmission speeds, thereby improving work efficiency and facilitating seamless collaborative editing.

The combination of Thunderbolt 3 RAID Storage and 10GbE NAS solutions provides an ideal high-speed solution for direct video editing and better project collaboration. To learn more about each solution jump over to the official product pages by following the link below

Source: T9-450T12-450U8-450D8-332, D16-Thunderbolt 3.

