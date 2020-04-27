Blackmagic 6K cinema camera price drops to $1,995

The Blackmagic 6k Design pocket cinema camera has dropped in price this week and is now available priced at $1,995 offering a considerable $500 saving of its previous retail price. Features of the Blackmagic 6K cinema camera include multiple resolutions modes including : 6144 x 3456 (6K), 6144 x 2560 (6K 2.4:1), 5744 x 3024 (5.7K 17:9), 4096 x 2160 (4K DCI), 1920 x 1080 (HD), and more

Other features include an Active Canon EF/EF-S Mount, Super 35-Sized HDR Sensor and Dual Native 400 and 3200 ISO to 25,600. The BMPCC 6K is also compatible with DaVinci Resolve 16.1 and includes an activation key for Resolve Studio and capable of recording internally to CFast 2.0 or SD/UHS-II card slots, or capture longer clips using the USB-C output to an external drive. Capture in Blackmagic Raw or ProRes 422 options depending on your project’s needs.

“Turn to the BMPCC 6K to turn one frame into two by cropping a second shot from one frame, to upscale to 8K, or to simply capture rich, detailed footage with your favorite EF/EF-S–mount lens. The same internal color processing makes it easy to intercut BMPCC 6K with BMPCC 4K footage. Record using the internal CFast 2.0 and SD/UHS-II card slots or output via the USB-C port to capture longer clips to an external drive. The BMPCC 6K includes a DaVinci Resolve Studio license and supports Blackmagic Raw capture from the sensor. Using the Raw format with the sensor’s metadata simplifies editing to suit any project and makes editing easier with DaVinci Resolve.

The compact BMPCC 6K retains the familiar controls and menu layout of the 4K version in a minimally deeper form to accommodate the EF lens mount. Features such as ISO support up to 25,600, 13 stops of dynamic range, 1920 x 1080 monitor output, and a bright 1920 x 1080 touchscreen 5″ LCD are carried through from the BMPCC 4K as well. Professional audio support includes a mini XLR input with phantom +48V power and four built-in mics. Whether you’re shooting an indie film, wildlife, or fashion, the BMPCC 6K’s compact form is less intrusive than larger cameras, lending itself to more intimate setups. The BMPCC 6K is fashioned from a carbon fiber polycarbonate composite that is both lightweight and durable.”

Source : BHP : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals