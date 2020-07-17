Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K camera unveiled from $9,995

The Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K features a new sensor offering photographers a native resolution of 12,288 x 6480, which is an incredible 80 megapixels per frame! The Super 35 sensor has a superb 14 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO of 800. Blackmagic RAW 12K images provide “unprecedented resolution and quality for color, keying, compositing, reframing, stabilization and tracking” in 4K or 8K says Blackmagic.

“Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is a revolution in digital film with a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor and 14 stops of dynamic range, built into the award winning URSA Mini body. The combination of 80 megapixels per frame, new color science and the flexibility of Blackmagic RAW makes working with 12K a reality.”

“Oversampling from 12K gives you the best 8K and 4K images with the subtle skin tones and extraordinary detail of high end still cameras. You can shoot at 60 fps in 12K, 110 fps in 8K and up to 220 fps in 4K Super 16. URSA Mini Pro 12K features an interchangeable PL mount, as well as built in ND filters, dual CFast and UHS‑II SD card recorders, a SuperSpeed USB‑C expansion port and more. DaVinci Resolve Studio is included for creative control through post from editing to color, VFX and more!”

“URSA Mini Pro 12K’s extreme resolution goes well beyond traditional motion picture film! You get the benefits of shooting with film including incredible detail, wide dynamic range and rich, deep color. Perfect for feature films, episodic television and immersive, large format IMAX. The incredible definition around objects makes it ideal for working with green screen and VFX including compositing live action and CGI. Super sampling at 12K means you not only get better color and resolution at 8K, but also a smoothness that comes from making aliasing invisible. This new generation of digital film technology ushers in an analog style purity and subtlety to deliver a better than film experience.”

To learn more about the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K jump over to the official Blackmagic website by following the link below.

Source : Blackmagic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals