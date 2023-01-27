iRig Stream Mic Pro 24-bit professional multi-pattern condenser microphone

IK Multimedia has announced the launch of their latest 24-bit professional multi-pattern condenser microphone in the form of the iRig Stream Mic Pro. Offering stereo, 4-channel audio interface the microphone combines a professional condenser microphone with 24-bit, 96 kHz audio interface and can be used with iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and PC. Transforming your hardware into an ultra-portable solution for music and content creation. Priced at €170 the Rig Stream Mic Pro comes complete with a table stand, mini-DIN to iOS Lightning cable, mini-DIN to USB-C cable, and 5/8″ to 1/4″ thread adapter.

iRig Stream Mic Pro makes it easier than ever to share your voice and music. It combines a professional multi-pattern condenser microphone and 24-bit, 96 kHz audio interface for iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and PC into a single ultra-portable solution for music and content creation. iRig Stream Mic Pro connects to any device right out of the box and makes it easier than ever to stay connected and charged. With the included mini-DIN to iOS Lightning and mini-DIN to USB-C cables, it comes ready to plug into all the latest iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, as well as Mac and PC.

iRig Stream Mic Pro 24-bit condenser microphone

iRig Stream Mic Pro offers IK’s groundbreaking Loopback+, letting users not only add music from a phone or tablet to the recording or stream but even route the mic signal into a separate app to add reverb, EQ or noise-reduction (like with the included MixBox CS for iPhone/iPad) before sending to a second app like Instagram or Tiktok. It’s an easy way to get a massive sound on apps that don’t normally allow audio processing or adding background music.”

“Media players, keyboards, mixers, turntables, soundboards and more can all be connected to a convenient stereo 3.5 mm audio input directly into the mic. With its monitoring mix control, it’s easy to blend the direct or recorded audio via the headphone output. iRig Stream Mic Pro is virtually an entire studio setup in one elegant, compact design that can be easily taken anywhere.”

Source : IK Multimedia





