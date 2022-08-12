LinkedIn gets new content creation features

LinkedIn has announced that it is adding a new rnage of content creation features to its platform, which will include clickable links in images and videos.

They are also launching a new range of templates to make it easier to create posts and more, you can see more information below.

With a 20% increase YoY in people adding visual content in their posts on LinkedIn, we love seeing new ways professionals are building engaging content through videos and images.

We want to make it even easier to create visual content that helps you stand out and inspire your professional community, so here are some new tools that we’re rolling out:

You can now encourage your followers to take further action on or off LinkedIn by simply adding a clickable link directly onto your images and videos to drive your audience to your website, an upcoming event, recent newsletter or other resources.

To add a clickable link, create a new post on mobile with an image or video, tap the “Add a link” icon, add your URL and custom link text, and post away. This will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

You can find out more information about all of these new features for content creation that are coming to Linkedin at the link below.

