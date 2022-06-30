Versatile 6.6ft 100W dual USB-C and Lightning charging cable $29

If you are searching for a versatile charging cable that cannot only provide 100W USB-C connections to laptops but also charge your iPhone, iPad and more. The IFMARS Magic Cable 100W USB C To Multi Charging Cable is 6.6ft in length and is available in a variety of different configurations depending on your needs.

Available from just $29 the single cable can charge multiple devices simultaneously and is now available to purchase complete with integrated E-Marker chip ensures optimal charging performance.

100W dual USB-C and Lightning charging cable :

– Say goodbye to your messy cables. Magic Cable is the next generation USB C multi charging cable to fast charge your smartphone, tablet, and USB-C notebook ALL at the same time.

– The built-in E-Marker chip ensures optimal charging performance paired with 100W charger to fully charge a 2020 MacBook Pro 16″ in just 2 hours, an iPad Pro at the full speed, an iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes, or charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Super Fast Charging.

– Intelligently recognizing devices and powering them as fast as possible. Magic Cable is built with MCU controller and DC to DC conversion circuit inside which can distribute power as needed to a variety of devices. It is capable of charging 1 laptop and other 2 devices at the same time.

– Support multi fast charging protocols (PD3.0, PPS, QC3.0, Super Fast Charging, etc) that can automatically adapt according to your devices, such as laptops, tablets, game consoles, drones, phones, earpods, DSLR power banks etc.

– Constructed from premium materials and braided with double nylon, Magic Cable is 6.6ft / 2m length with one Velcro strap, allowing for long distance charging at home, in the office or travel on the trip anywhere.

Source : IFMARS

