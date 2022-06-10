Microsoft Notepad and Media Player

As well as announcing new integrations with Microsoft Teams new updates have also been rolled out for the companies Notepad and Media Player to Windows Insiders on Windows 11. New features announced by Microsoft this week include Native ARM64 support, improve performance and improved accessibility for Notepad. While Microsoft’s has started rolling out version 11.2205 of its Media Player and higher to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Microsoft Notepad

– Native ARM64 support: We’ve improved the Notepad experience on ARM64 devices on versions 11.2204 and higher available in all channels. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.

– Improved performance: In addition to the improved performance on ARM64 devices, you’ll notice additional performance improvements—especially when scrolling very large files or replacing large amount of text—across all devices in version 11.2205 and higher available in the Dev channel.

– Improved accessibility: Improved support for screen readers, text scaling, access keys, and other assistive technologies are available starting in version 11.2204 and higher in all channels, with additional improvements in version 11.2205 and higher available in the Dev channel.

Microsoft Media Player

” In addition to performance improvements for users with large media collections, we’ve added a top requested feature based on your feedback! You can now sort songs and albums in your collection by date added. Also, back in March, we began rolling out support for CD playback. We also made improvements to better adapt to theme changes and to the media content drag and drop experience. These updates are also now available to all Windows Insiders.”

For more information on all the new updates rolled out by Microsoft for its Notepad and Media player this week jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

