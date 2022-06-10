MiniAir 11 Windows 11 Pro mini PC from $239

If you are in the market for a new Windows 11 mini PC you might be interested in the MiniAir 11 launched by the engineers at GEEKOM. The compact computer expands on the previously launched Mini IT8 and is powered by a quad-core Intel Celeron processor, supported by up to 32 GB dual-channel memory and can be equipped with up to ITB M.2 SSD storage.

Features of the new Windows mini PC include :

Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed and ready to use right out of the box.

Ultra-slim, space-saving design with dimensions of only 117 x 112 x 34.2 mm.

11th Gen Intel Celeron CPU ensures smooth, stable computer and processing power.

For sharp visuals and more efficiency, Intel UHD graphics power two 4K screens.

Fast performance is backed by up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 memory support.

Your mass storage needs are met by M.2 SSD storage with expansion up to 1 TB.

Multiple ports for connecting various devices; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity.

Low-power, low-noise, and energy-efficient design.

Windows 11 Pro mini PC

“It is simple and flexible to deploy, with a thin, simplified overall design and many mounting choices. Using the included VESA mount, this Mini PC can be mounted on the back of a monitor, TV, or embedded inside furniture, a sales rack. For everyone, the MiniAir 11 is a must-have, everyday Mini PC. It combines reliable performance, extensive connectivity, great flexibility, and more features into an incredibly small form factor, giving you everything you need right at your fingertips. Computers are an essential part of our day-to-day lives. I think everyone will love a PC with good solutions to meet our daily computing needs. MiniAir 11 seems like a great choice.”

“Overall, the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 is a budget-friendly PC with daily solutions for home media, small and medium business applications, kiosks, collaboration and streaming, digital signage, and more. Streamline daily tasks like web browsing, spreadsheet editing, streaming, and light gaming with this tiny PC. Create, learn, and excel; stay connected with friends and family around the world. Experience dependable, secure performance for the modern workplace; connect and collaborate from any location. What a fantastic PC to have!”

Preorders for the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Windows 11 Pro mini PC are now available from $199 by following the link below.

Source : Geekom

