Vivaldi browser now features free integrated email client

The engineers and designers responsible for creating the excellent Vivaldi browser have this week announced the release of Vivaldi Mail 1.0 a powerful email client integrated directly into the browser. The Vivaldi browser now features built-in mail client as well as Vivaldi Calendar, and Vivaldi Feed Reader all available to use on your desktop and notebooks.

To start using the new Mail client download the latest browser, and go to Settings → General → Productivity features → Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds. Unlike most mail clients, Vivaldi Mail does all the heavy lifting for you – automatically detecting mailing lists and mail threads, as well as offering a powerful search feature. Check out the introductory video below to learn more about its features and functionality.

Vivaldi Mail 1.0

“Today, there are over 4 billion email users, and are predicted to reach 4.5 billion by 2024. The use of email is only increasing, and the way we use it is evolving. This also means that the difficulty of efficiently managing your email remains. That’s why we have built Vivaldi Mail for you – our answer to organizing your email. Launching today, your new mail client Vivaldi Mail 1.0 is built right into the Vivaldi browser, allowing you to handle your emails better than ever. Packed with functionality, Vivaldi Mail integrates the built-in Vivaldi Calendar and Vivaldi Feed Reader seamlessly – giving you greater control of your data and information flow.”

“Now surf the web, exchange emails, subscribe to feeds, and manage your daily to-do lists easily, all from the comfort of your favorite browser. What’s more, you can combine all your email accounts and manage them easily from a single client, Vivaldi Mail – all for free. Discover the first versions of Vivaldi’s new Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader in the latest Vivaldi browser, available on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.”

“The average number of mail accounts per person is roughly two, but many of us have a lot more than that. And this is where the new client shines. It can deal with a great volume of emails no matter how many accounts you have. The cornerstone of Vivaldi is the database. All your mails from all your accounts are indexed, therefore searchable offline. This makes it easy to find or go back to any mail message. If you prefetch your mails, it also indexes all the content of the mails before they are opened.”

Source : VBM

