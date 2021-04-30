Vivaldi browser update 3.8 adds removes cookie dialogs, adds extra privacy and new design

A new update has been rolled out by the develop and team responsible for creating the awesome Vivaldi browser, bringing with it relief from annoying cookie dialogs and FLoC, an invasive privacy technology. “Going against the grain is something that Vivaldi takes pride in. It gives users plenty of features while protecting their privacy.” In the latest version, there’s a new option to block cookie dialogs and banners that will help save time and unnecessary clicks, so that users can get on with what they came for – browsing.

Vivaldi continues to tackle privacy issues plaguing the internet such as data collection, user tracking, and profiling including FLoC, Google’s latest privacy-invasive technology. Vivaldi’s signature Panels are now more customizable with a design overhaul and fresh options that will spice up the look of the browser and how users interact with it. There are also new quicker bookmarking options. The latest Vivaldi 3.8 update is now available for free to download for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Source : Vivaldi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals