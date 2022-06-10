Quartz64 Model B mini PC from $60

A new single board mini PC has been unveiled this month in the form of the Quartz64 Model B powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR RAM . No bigger than a credit card the mini PC is equipped with a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and USB connections.

Quartz64 Model B features :

– QUAD 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55 CPU

– 0.8 TOPS Neural Network Acceleration Engine

– Embedded 32-bit RISC-V CPU

– 4GB LPDDR4 System Memory

– optional eMMC module (up to 128GB)

– microSD slot

– MIPI-DSI 2 lanes

– 4Kp60 10 bit Digital Video port

– MIPI-CSI 2 lanes

– InfraRed remote control receiver

– 3.5mm stereo audio jack with mic input

– Gigabit Ethernet with PoE expension

– 802.11 B/G/N/AC Wifi

– BlueTooth 5.0

– 1x native USB 3.0 Host Port

– 2x native USB 2.0 Host Port

– miniPCIe Slot

– 40 pins include i2c, SPI, and UART

Quartz64 Model B mini PC

“The Quartz64 model B SBC featuring the Rockchip RK3566 SoC in smaller PCB form factor. This SoC combines a quad-core, ARM Cortex-A55 CPU with a Mali-G52-2EE GPU. It is capable of driving a single 4K display at 60fps and the GPU uses the open source Panfrost driver. It also has the benefit of running very cool, even without a heatsink and under a sustained load.

This SBC is equipped with 4GB LPDDR4 system memory, an optional eMMC module (up to 128GB) and microSD slot for booting. The board is equipped with a Wifi/BT with flex antenna, miniPCIe slot, 1x USB 3.0 type C Host, 2x USB 2.0 Host, Gigabit Ethernet, MiPi DSI 2-lanes interface, MiPi CSI 2-lanes interface, as well as many other peripheral device interfaces such as UART, SPI, I2C, for makers to integrate with sensors and other peripherals.”

The Quartz64 Model B mini PC is now available to purchase priced at $60 from the Pine64 online store.

Source : Liliputing : Pine64

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals