Quartz64 Model B mini PC from $60

A new single board mini PC has been unveiled this month in the form of the Quartz64 Model B powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR RAM . No bigger than a credit card the mini PC is equipped with a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and USB connections.
Quartz64 Model B features :
– QUAD 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55 CPU
– 0.8 TOPS Neural Network Acceleration Engine
– Embedded 32-bit RISC-V CPU
– 4GB LPDDR4 System Memory
– optional eMMC module (up to 128GB)
– microSD slot
– MIPI-DSI 2 lanes
– 4Kp60 10 bit Digital Video port
– MIPI-CSI 2 lanes
– InfraRed remote control receiver
– 3.5mm stereo audio jack with mic input
– Gigabit Ethernet with PoE expension
– 802.11 B/G/N/AC Wifi
– BlueTooth 5.0
– 1x native USB 3.0 Host Port
– 2x native USB 2.0 Host Port
– miniPCIe Slot
– 40 pins include i2c, SPI, and UART
Quartz64 Model B mini PC
“The Quartz64 model B SBC featuring the Rockchip RK3566 SoC in smaller PCB form factor. This SoC combines a quad-core, ARM Cortex-A55 CPU with a Mali-G52-2EE GPU. It is capable of driving a single 4K display at 60fps and the GPU uses the open source Panfrost driver. It also has the benefit of running very cool, even without a heatsink and under a sustained load.
This SBC is equipped with 4GB LPDDR4 system memory, an optional eMMC module (up to 128GB) and microSD slot for booting. The board is equipped with a Wifi/BT with flex antenna, miniPCIe slot, 1x USB 3.0 type C Host, 2x USB 2.0 Host, Gigabit Ethernet, MiPi DSI 2-lanes interface, MiPi CSI 2-lanes interface, as well as many other peripheral device interfaces such as UART, SPI, I2C, for makers to integrate with sensors and other peripherals.”
The Quartz64 Model B mini PC is now available to purchase priced at $60 from the Pine64 online store.
Source : Liliputing : Pine64