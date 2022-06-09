New Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming phone controller

Razer has this week introduced a new gaming phone controller to its range in the form of the Kishi V2 which is now available for Android users to enjoy and will soon be available for iPhone owners. The latest upgrade to the Kishi V2 includes new tactile microswitch controls, Share button, dual multifunction buttons as well as the ability to launch the Razer Nexus app directly from the controller.

Priced at $100 or €120 the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming phone controller is now available to purchase for Android phones and will be available during the fall 2022 for iPhone gamers to use.

Razer Kishi V2 phone controller

“The original Razer Kishi blew the doors open for a new category of console-quality controls for the mobile gaming market, and we’re thrilled that Kishi V2 is pushing that experience forward in every possible way,” said Razer’s Head of Mobile & Console Division, Richard Hashim. “With the cutting-edge technology that we’ve packed into Kishi V2, players can now enjoy the same look and feel of their favorite console and PC games wherever they go without skipping a beat.”

** Compatible with: Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+ / S10 / S10+ / S20 Series / S21 Series / Note 8 / Note 9 / Note 10 / Note 10+, Google Pixel 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6, and many other Android devices.

Specifications of the new Razer Kishi V2

Buttons: Two clickable analog thumbsticks One mechanical D-pad Four face buttons Two triggers (L2/R2) Two bumpers (L1/R1) Two multifunction buttons (M1/M2) Menu and Options buttons Share button (requires Razer Nexus) Razer Nexus app launch button One status indicator light (charging)

Dimensions: Height: 47 mm, Width: 220 mm, Depth: 117 mm

Weight: 284 g

Connectivity: USB Type-C

Smartphone Charging: pass through via USB Type C port

Mobile App: Razer Nexus, replacing the older Razer Kishi app

Product Requirements: Android 9.0 Pie or later

“The Kishi V2’s structural design has been reimagined with a simplified bridge providing a stable feel and universal smartphone compatibility. With ergonomics in mind, the Kishi V2 incorporates a comfortable grip in a highly portable form-factor. These design innovations bring greater accessibility and an improved user experience to every mobile gamer. The Kishi V2 has also been designed for maximum compatibility and will work with current and upcoming Samsung and Google Pixel phones that are coming to market this year.”

“Powered by the brand-new and fully integrated Razer Nexus App, the Kishi V2 is built for maximum versatility and customizability. With the press of a button, Razer Nexus instantly launches, providing quick access to installed games, immediate YouTube or Facebook streaming capabilities, compatible game discovery, and controller settings.”

Source : Razer

