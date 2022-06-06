Razer introduces new ECOLOGO Certified gaming mice

Razer has this week announced that it has created the world’s first ECOLOGO Certified gaming mice and is collaborating with UL to establish a “comprehensive, internationally harmonized set of reporting that provides full transparency on a product’s impact on the environment“. Through the establishment of an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), Razer hopes to help gamers and consumers better understand a product’s sustainable qualities and environmental repercussions for a more informed product selection.

The Razer Basilisk V3 and the DeathAdder Essential, are the first gaming mice to achieve an ECOLOGO certification by global safety science leader, UL.

“What better way to celebrate World Environment Day than to share with our community that the very mice that help them win in games are also a win for the environment,” says Kenneth Ng, Sustainability Manager at Razer. “Unlike companies making their own claims about their products being sustainable, we go the extra mile to prove to our fans that our products are truly sustainable. Our community of gamers can rest assured that their favorite mice have been thoroughly vetted by a trusted scientific organization that looked at a comprehensive list of criteria to award us with the ECOLOGO Certification.”

Razer ECOLOGO Certified gaming mice

“Through the use of the ECOLOGO Mark, companies like Razer can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment through credible, third-party review and certification by one of the most trusted ecolabeling programs in the world,” said Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager for the Retail and Consumer Products group at UL. “Ecolabels, such as an ECOLOGO Certification, UL GREENGUARD Certification, Environmental Product Declarations or Environmental Claim Validation, can help customers make informed purchasing decisions and select products with the desired environmental and sustainability attributes.”

“Razer chose these mice for certification not just because they are best-sellers, but because they are essential to any gamer’s battle station due to their speed, customizability, and comfort. To certify them with the ECOLOGO Mark, UL looked at several sustainability criteria. They evaluated that the mice comply with EU hazardous chemical restricted substance regulations and have also been assessed for skin irritation and sensitization. UL also evaluated Razer’s process of repair and replacement management covering ease of product disassembly by authorized service providers, to how Razer communicates components requiring selective waste treatment to service providers. “

Source : Razer

