

Razer has released a new gaming mouse this week in the form of the new generation Razer DeathAdder V2 Special Edition gaming mouse which is now available to purchase priced at $70 and provides best in class ergonomics and is equipped with the companies optical mouse which and Focus+ optical sensor, special edition is available in black only and can be purchased directly from the Razer online store.

“With over 10 million Razer DeathAdders sold, the most celebrated and awarded gaming mouse in the world has earned its popularity through its exceptional ergonomic design. Perfectly suited for a palm grip, it also works well with claw and fingertip styles.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 continues this legacy, retaining its signature shape while shedding more weight for quicker handling to improve your gameplay. Going beyond conventional office ergonomics, the optimized design also provides greater comfort for gaming—important for those long raids or when you’re grinding your rank on ladder.

Witness an icon reborn with the Razer DeathAdder V2—an ergonomic mouse designed with deadly curves and killer lines for a weapon that handles like no other. With next-gen sensor and switches packed into a lighter form factor, a new era of high-performance gaming has already taken shape.”

Source : Razer

