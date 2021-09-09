Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse features 10+1 programmable buttons

If you are searching for a quality gaming mouse with 10+ buttons you may be interested in the new third-generation Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse equipped with 10+1 programmable buttons, an intelligent scroll wheel to swap between modes and of course Razer Chroma RGB. The new Razer mouse weighs approximately 101 g excluding the cable and measures approximately 129mm (Length) x 62mm (Grip Width) x 43mm (Height) and features a Focus+ 26K DPI Optical Sensor.

“The most advanced and precise sensor in the world features intelligent functions like Asymmetric Cut-Off, giving users the ability to customize their lift-off and landing distance depending on their needs. Experience crisp, purposeful clicks thanks to the Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-2 with an actuation speed of 0.2 ms that also eliminates any risk of unintended double clicks.”

Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse features

– Tactile Scrolling Mode: For high-precision and distinct notched scrolling, ideal for cycling through weapons or skills.

– Smart-Reel Mode: Enabled via Razer Synapse, the scroll wheel automatically shifts from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster.

– Free-Spin Scrolling Mode: For smooth, high-speed scrolling, perfect for covering content quickly or emulating repeated game commands.

– 10+1 independently programmable buttons

– 4-way Razer HyperScroll tilt wheel with electronically actuated notched and free-spinning modes

– 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones with true 16.8 million customizable color options

– True 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

– Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

– Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

– Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-2 rated for 70M clicks

– On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

– Ergonomic right-handed design with injection molded rubber grips

– Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)

– Razer Synapse 3 enabled

– 1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable

“The Basilisk V3 sports the newly engineered, smart Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel for a seamless and unparalleled scrolling experience. Users can enable it to automatically shift between modes, or toggle between three additional unique modes – Tactile Scrolling, Smart-Reel, and Free-Spin Scrolling.”

“The Basilisk V3 is upgraded with 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones all over the mouse and an underglow that sweeps around the form to bask the mouse in a glorious Chroma RGB glow with over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. With currently over 150 Chroma-integrated games, its lighting will intelligently sync and interact with in-game events.”

“With 10 easy-access buttons and 1 customizable profile-switch button underneath the mouse, quick essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, macros and secondary functions can be re-programmed to each mouse button. Profiles can also be saved and switched seamlessly between programs and with up to five on-board memory profiles.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals