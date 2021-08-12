Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds $129

Razer has today launched its new Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds making them available to purchase priced at $129 directly from the official Razer online store. The wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelling technology and a 60 ms low latency Gaming mode as well as the obligatory Razer Chroma RGB which can be tweaked together with touch gesture remapping using the Razer Audio application. The Razer Audio app is available for both iOS and Android devices and the latest wireless earbuds build on the original design launched back in 2019.

The new Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, On-Ear Touch controls and can provide up to 32.5 hours of playback in total with 6.5 hours from the earbuds themselves and an additional 26 hours using the charging case to top up when necessary.

“Light up your immersion with the new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless—cutting-edge earbuds destined to dominate the soundstage. Designed to dazzle in a blaze of RGB glory and decked out with ANC and a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode, brace your senses for an audio experience like never seen before.”

“With 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from, bring out your style and stand out from the crowd with the ultimate wireless earbud flex. Whether you’re grooving to your favorite beats, gaming, or watching a movie, eliminate all distractions with Active Noise Cancellation that detects and nullifies unwanted ambient noise.”

Source : Razer

