UE DROPS custom molded wireless earbuds $449

Ultimate Ears has introduced a new range of true wireless earbuds, which are custom molded to each individual uses ears. The UE DROPS are the first truly wireless custom molded earbuds and are hand shaped for your ears only. Available in three different colors Sapphire, Rose Quartz and Onyx the wireless earbuds are priced at $449.

The UE DROPS earbuds use the use companies patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds of your unique earprint. Once you place your order for your UE DROPS, Ultimate Ears send you an at-home FitKit which you will use to capture 3D measurements of your ears from the comfort of your home, using the companion iOS and Android application to walk you through the entire process. After you finish the molding process, simply send your kit back to Ultimate Ears and they will handcraft your UE DROPS to your exact specifications.

Custom molded wireless earbuds

“Imagine if everyone wore the same glasses – it would be a sea of sameness. We’re disrupting the earbuds industry in the same way. Now your personality – and your ears – can truly stand out,” said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “With UE DROPS we’ve blended the best of both worlds – our audiophile quality sound in a visually stunning design that defies convention and enhances your personal style.”

“The customization process leverages the brand’s at-home FitKit to create a one of a kind imprint of the user’s ears. After ordering your UE DROPS wireless earbuds online, the FitKit ships within days for the customer to complete their at-home fitting with the FitKit app. The FitKit is returned, and the UE DROPS are then handcrafted to the user’s unique earprint. The result is precision fit quality audio with statement style.”

“UE DROPS offer 22 hours total of play time, including 8 hours of stream time (5.5 hours in transparency mode) plus 14 hours of charge from the included charging case and a five-minute “quick charge” for an hour of play time. Dual microphones and a 9.2 mm speaker driver provide clear and balanced sound and superior isolation from outside noise.”

Source : Ultimate Ears

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals