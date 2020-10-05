Ultimate Ears UE FITS wireless earbuds now available to pre-order for $249

The new Ultimate Ears UE FITS wireless earbuds alow user to play/pause music and answer calls directly from the earbuds. You can also customize the earbud control buttons using the UE FITS app, to activate voice assistant, skip tracks or control volume. Equipped with “strategically-positioned” dual microphones, the earphones are designed to reduce wind noise and enhance call clarity in any situation says Ultimate Ears.

“We are redefining wireless earphones with UE FITS,” said Jonah Staw, General Manager and Head of Ultimate Ears Custom Earphones. “For the first time ever, we are bringing instant custom fit to premium earbuds. With the press of a button and in under 60 seconds, consumers can experience exceptional comfort and sound quality from earphones that perfectly fit the unique shape of their ears.”

“Built on the acoustic expertise that designs performance-level in-ear monitors for professional musicians, UE FITS are engineered with premium single dynamic 10 mm drivers that provide a sound signature that is full, warm and detailed with deep, tight and punchy bass.”

The companion FITS app is available for iOS and Android devices and UE FITS deliver up to eight hours of continuous listening on a single charge and the earbuds are available in three colors: Cloud (Grey), Dawn (Lilac) and Eclipse (Navy).

Source : TPU : Ultimate Ears

