HyperX Cloud MIX Buds true wireless gaming earbuds

HyperX has introduced their new Cloud MIX Buds True wireless gaming earbuds this week announcing that they will be available later this month priced at $150 directly from the HyperX US online store. The gaming earbuds are equipped with large 12 mm dynamic drivers and DTS Headphone:X for an immersive in-game audio experience says HyperX.

The first true wireless gaming earbuds from HyperX provide users with 7.1 surround sound with precise spatialization and localization for more accurate in-game sound location. Users can use HyperX NGENUITY software to personalize their preferred sound profile including EQs and assign and re-assign touch controls. as well as offering up to 10 hours of battery life from a single charge and a total of 33 hours when using the charging case.

“HyperX Cloud MIX Buds are true wireless earbuds designed for gaming and feature a low-latency 2.4GHz connection. Light and comfortable, the dual wireless Cloud MIX Buds have a USB Type-C wireless adapter for ultra-low latency gaming, and a convenient Bluetooth connection for listening to music or answering phone calls when you’re on the go. The included USB-C to USB-C passthrough extender lets you bring the adapter closer to you for improved wireless performance during desktop PC gaming.”

” When connected to PC, players can take advantage of DTS Headphone:X, which ups immersion by providing virtual 3D spatial audio with precise sound localization. Three included ear tip sizes ensure that you’ll have a secure, personalized fit with signature HyperX comfort. With up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge, you’ll have plenty of juice to keep the good times going.”

