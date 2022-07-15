GPods Bluetooth 5.2 RGB wireless earbuds

If you would like to customize the color of your wireless earbuds from the standard white or black finishes made by most manufacturers, you may be interested in GPods. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a variety of different lighting modes you can customize using a companion application.

The GPods offer a unique way to express your personality or match your outfit. Featuring active noise cancelling technology and IPX4 certified the wireless birds offer 20 hours of battery life and feature a fast charging system.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $75 or £101 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Welcome to GPods, the world’s first innovative TWS earbuds with light control and detachable accessories that can offer consumers a personalized light-up experience unique to their own mood, music preferences, or even style. It’s an immersive experience like no other. Inside every pair of GPods is an independent spirit, resonating with a beating heart. Dare to shine, shine where you are, shine what you see, shine what you feel.”

If the GPods campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the GPods RGB wireless earbuds project checkout the promotional video below.

RGB wireless earbuds

“A unique software system allows full control of emanating light. Dimness, brightness, rhythm response, shades, and colors are at beck and call through digital technology built into every GPods. Artificial Intelligence (AI) with algorithmic capabilities allow for arranging photos and analyzing the color ratios found in stored photo images. Colors for each pixel point in an image are sorted in order to calculate color blocks. These blocks are transformed into light which is then projected in colorful style from each earbud.”

“Unleash creativity with do-it-yourself color settings and almost endless opportunities for light effect. GPods support an estimated 300,000 color combinations built on a foundation of 72 basic colors. Personal preferences are strongly encouraged. Choose the right shade for the right mood. Shine every time.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the RGB wireless earbuds, jump over to the official GPods crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

